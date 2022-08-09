Vikram-starrer Cobra gets release date

Tamil actor Vikram’s upcoming movie Cobra has a new release date. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 31. Earlier, the movie was set to hit screens on August 11. However, the makers had postponed the release citing post-production reasons.

Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra has been in the making for a long time as its production was delayed due to the pandemic. The three-year shooting of the film was finally completed in February this year.

Cobra will now release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The teaser that was released earlier suggests that Cobra follows the adventures of a mathematician, who uses his skills to commit high-profile crimes across the country. However, he is not just a dork. When push comes to shove, he can throw a punch or two. And he also seems to possess an uncanny ability to assume various disguises.

Cobra has music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Besides Vikram, the film also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

Cobra is Vikram’s first theatrical release in three years. His last film to release in cinemas was Kadaram Kondan in 2019. His previous movie Mahaan took the direct OTT route owing to the pandemic situation in the country earlier this year.

After Cobra, Vikram will be next seen as a Chola king in director Mani Ratnam’s ambitious movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is due in cinemas on September 30.