Vikram-starrer Cobra gets release date

August 9, 2022 6:50:29 pm
Tamil actor Vikram’s upcoming movie Cobra has a new release date. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 31. Earlier, the movie was set to hit screens on August 11. However, the makers had postponed the release citing post-production reasons.
Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra has been in the making for a long time as its production was delayed due to the pandemic. The three-year shooting of the film was finally completed in February this year.
Cobra will now release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
The teaser that was released earlier suggests that Cobra follows the adventures of a mathematician, who uses his skills to commit high-profile crimes across the country. However, he is not just a dork. When push comes to shove, he can throw a punch or two. And he also seems to possess an uncanny ability to assume various disguises.
Lock the date 🔥🔥#Cobra 🐍 (Tamil-Telugu-Kannada) In Theatres Worldwide From August 31 🔥#CobraFromAugust31#ChiyaanVikram @arrahman @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @7screenstudio @RedGiantMovies_ @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/UdKSxTz8jR
— Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) August 9, 2022
Cobra has music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Besides Vikram, the film also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.
Cobra is Vikram’s first theatrical release in three years. His last film to release in cinemas was Kadaram Kondan in 2019. His previous movie Mahaan took the direct OTT route owing to the pandemic situation in the country earlier this year.
Subscriber Only Stories
After Cobra, Vikram will be next seen as a Chola king in director Mani Ratnam’s ambitious movie, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is due in cinemas on September 30.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Vikram-starrer Cobra gets release date
Circle rates should be amended to reduce illegal colonies: Experts
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars discuss women losing interest in sex with time, watch teaser
Salman Khan sweats it out at gym in latest photo; fans call him ‘biggest fitness icon’
You must avoid coffee if…
Hyderabad doctor gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting patient
Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success: ‘I cried on the day of release…’
IFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch
Sonu Sood explains how 2-hero films in south changed his career graph: ‘They said he is a north Indian…’
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Strict coach, nutritionist, mentor, cook – Nikolai Snesarev, the coach who made Avinash Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner
TS Police Constable exam postponed; revised date released