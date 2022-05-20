scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Vikram’s Cobra gets a release date

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 20, 2022 7:48:22 pm
Cobra first lookVikram in Cobra.

Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu on Friday announced the release date of his upcoming film Cobra, starring Vikram in the lead role. The film is set to open worldwide on August 11 this year.

Cobra has been in the making for a long time as its production was delayed due to the pandemic. The three-year shooting of the film was finally completed in February this year.

The teaser of Cobra suggested that Vikram plays a mathematical genius and he is wanted by international intelligence agencies for committing crimes using mathematical formulas. It has been hinted that Vikram will sport over 20 looks in Cobra.

12th Man movie review: Jeethu Joseph's storytelling outshines Mohanlal

Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Cobra has music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Besides Vikram, the film also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

Vikram is also waiting for the release of the first part of the two-part period drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is set to hit screens in September this year.

