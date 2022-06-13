Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan starrer refuses to slow down, earns Rs 300 crore globally in 10 days

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s latest film Vikram shows no signs of slowing down. The movie is creating new box office records in Kamal’s career and has also on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2022.

According to reports, the gross worldwide 10-day collection of Vikram is said to be around Rs 300 crore. The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Vikram’s Sunday collection is said to be over Rs 11 crore. The film has also emerged at the box office in the Telugu states with a ‘blockbuster’ status. It has raked in over Rs 25 crore in the last 10 days and it seems the film is likely to have a much stronger reception in its second week.

Vikram has delivered an outstanding performance at the ticket windows in Kerala. The movie has earned more than Rs 30 crore so far and it remains a top choice among the movie patrons in the state. Karnataka has also been one of the top contributors. According to Cinetrak, the film’s first-week collection was around Rs 15 crore from Karnakata.

“Looks like #Vikram is gonna break more box office records this weekend! Unbelievable collections ! (sic),” tweeted Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is Vikram’s main distributor.

#CinetrakFlash: ‘@RKFI‘s #Vikram had fantastic Second Sunday at Tamil Nadu box-office polling ₹8.33cr on 360 locs. Actuals expected to be over ₹11cr, registering biggest Second Sunday of all time. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/q34FRhVbvv — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) June 13, 2022

Kamal celebrated Vikram’s huge success with his friend Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Tollywood superstar threw a party at his residence where he invited the who’s who of the Telugu film industry and felicitated Kamal over the success of Vikram. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also attended the celebration.

Kamal in his ‘thank you’ speech to the distributors and exhibitors in the Telugu states, recalled that it was Telugu cinema that first helped him achieve the star status. “I become the star after the success of Maro Charitra (1978). I’m forever grateful for that. I will tell you what was the success of that film then. Because this generation may not be aware of it. That film ran as a Telugu film without any subtitles for 2.5 years in Chennai. So language is not a barrier as cinema itself is a universal language,” he said at the gathering to mark the success of the film’s Telugu version titled: Vikram: Hit List.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya.