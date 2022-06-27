Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan movie strides past Rs 400 cr globally, earns Rs 172 cr in Tamil Nadu alone

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s latest movie Vikram has emerged as the biggest hit in Tamil cinema. The movie has raked in about Rs 172 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, breaking the collection records set by previous blockbusters in the last five years.

With over Rs 152 crore in collections, Baahubali: The Conclusion was the highest earner in Tamil Nadu till now. The trade didn’t expect that a Kamal Haasan movie would beat that record, which remained unbeaten even by movies of superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay in the last five years.

According to Cinetrak, Vikram earned Rs 98 crore by the end of its first week. And it added Rs 44 crore in its second week and over Rs 22 crore in its third week. The film managed to put up a strong show last weekend, collecting a total of Rs 7.5 crore, taking its total collection so far in Tamil Nadu alone to Rs 172 crore.

Vikram has set a new benchmark at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The film’s collection from its worldwide ticket sales is said to be more than Rs 400 crore. The film has exceeded the expectations both in domestic and international markets when it comes to its earning potential. The film didn’t make a splash in the Hindi belt like Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2 or RRR, but it is still said to be a profitable venture for the north Indian distributors and exhibitors.

Vikram made a huge dent in the Telugu states, Karnataka and especially in Kerala, where it became the highest-earning Tamil film.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. The film will have a sequel soon.