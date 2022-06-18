Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan celebrates as Lokesh Kanagaraj film surpasses Baahubali 2’s record in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan has once again proved his star power with the success of his latest release, Vikram, which has broken Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s box office record in Tamil Nadu. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore in the state alone, surpassing Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 146 crore in 2017.

On Friday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Vikram was all set to become the all-time highest grosser in the state. “#Vikram to cross #Viswasam and #Baahubali2 TN Gross to reach All-time No.1 TN Grosser soon,” read his tweet. Reports had stated that the film had earned over ₹125 crore by Friday and it was certain to cross Baahubali 2’s figure by Saturday.

As per reports, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has managed to rake in more than Rs 350 crore globally. Currently, it sits second on the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of all time, only behind Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which earned Rs 655 crore worldwide.

Kamal Haasan, along with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, musician Anirudh Ravichander, co-star Vijay Sethupathi and the distributors of the film, addressed fans at an event and thanked them for showering the film with so much love. Vikram marked Kamal Haasan’s first release in 10 years.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan’s friend Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he was always sure that Vikram would be a hit. “I was the first one to watch the movie even before its release. After the interval block, I was mind-blown because Tamil cinema has never seen such an interval block. After the film, I was sure it will be a hit,” he said.

Stalin, who distributed the film under Red Giant Movies, continued, “However, to be honest, I never expected it to become such a big hit. Anirudh was telling me that for the next film instead of getting remuneration, I should get an area’s distribution rights. As far as the collection goes, the share of Red Giant movies in Tamil Nadu alone has crossed Rs 75 crore. No film holds such record.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Kamal Haasan spoke about the success of Vikram. “When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being,” Kamal said.

After Vikram’s success, Kamal gifted a car to Lokesh Kanagaraj and a Rolex watch to Suriya, who played a cameo in the film. Suriya and Kamal Haasan are said to be working together on a future project as well.