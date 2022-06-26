scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan film all set to enter Rs 400 crore club worldwide, here’s how much it has earned

Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film continues to mint money at the box office and is on the verge of crossing the Rs 400 crore milestone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 2:01:23 pm
Kamal Haasan, vijay sethupathi, fahad faasilKamal Haasan's Vikram is unstoppable. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is on the threshold of earning Rs 400 crore worldwide. In its third week, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has no intention of stopping. Written and directed by Lokesh and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles along with a cameo from Suriya as the character Rolex.

The movie is also a hit in Telugu and Karnataka states.  Vikram has already become the biggest ever earner in the history of Tamil cinema, overtaking previous blockbusters like 2.0 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. All the stakeholders have made huge gains from the film’s staggering box office reception. Vikram stands at around Rs 225.03 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram will soon enter Rs 400 crore club. He wrote, “KamalHaasan’s #Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club soon. #IndustryHitVikram #VikramHitlist.”

Vikram has also found takers in international markets, especially in Arab countries, Malaysia, Singapore and North America.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan has bankrolled Vikram under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is a spin-off of Kamal’s character from his 1986 movie Vikram. Earlier, Kamal Haasan commented on the film’s success and said, “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being.”

