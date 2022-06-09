Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer earns over Rs 200 crore worldwide

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram continues to dominate the box office across the country. The movie is especially raking in the moolah in south Indian states. Within five days of its release, the film has grossed more than Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

According to Cinetrak, Vikram has collected more than Rs 82 crore in Tamil Nadu so far. If the movie maintains the same momentum, it may become the fastest Tamil film to collect Rs 100 crore in the state. After Tamil Nadu, Kerala has emerged as the biggest market for the film. The movie has collected over Rs 20 crore, making it the highest-grossing non-Malayalam movie in Kerala. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has also received a rousing welcome in the Telugu states and Karnataka, where the film’s combined collection so far stands close to Rs 30 crore.

The trade is expecting that positive reviews and excellent word of mouth would translate into higher footfalls for Vikram during the weekend. The movie is also said to be showing growth at the box office in north Indian states, where it has reportedly earned over Rs 5 crore so far.

Vikram, meanwhile, is witnessing a great run in international markets as well. The film is said to have generated nearly Rs 80 crore from its international box office receipts.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan has also bankrolled Vikram under his Raaj Kamal International Films banner. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. And, a sequel to Vikram is already on the cards.