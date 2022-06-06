Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer earns Rs 100 crore in 3 days

As expected, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram has set the box office on fire. The film has given Kamal his biggest ever opening by collecting more than Rs 100 crore in India alone. While Vikram is receiving top billing at ticket counters across the southern states, it seems the film is not finding many takers in the Hindi belt.

However, the makers have little to worry about as the current trend suggests that Vikram is all set to emerge as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

The early estimates suggest the film has collected over Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, which is a record for Tamil cinema. Not just in its home state, the movie also hit a pot of gold in neighbouring states. In Kerala, the film’s three-day collection is pegged at over Rs 15 crore, making it the biggest ever Tamil film in Kerala so far. The Telugu states have also taken a liking to the movie. The movie debuted in the Telugu states by collecting nearly Rs 3 crore, and the film raked in over Rs 3 crore in Karnataka. The good word of mouth and reviews made the film a top choice for the audience over the weekend.

Raaj Kamal Film International, the producers of Vikram, haven’t shared the official box office figures so far. “#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ₹150Cr from worldwide box-office in the opening weekend, India alone accounting for ₹100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood,” tweeted senior entertainment journalist Sreedhar Pillai.

#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ₹150Cr from worldwide box-office in opening weekend, India alone accounting for ₹100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 6, 2022

Vikram’s collection in the Hindi belt for the last three days is pegged around Rs 1.5 crore. Telugu film Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, seems to be doing better than Vikram there. In its opening weekend, the biopic collected Rs 3.5 crore.

Vikram, meanwhile, is also minting moolah overseas. The film is said to have captured the seventh place at the US box office. The movie’s two-day collection from western countries is over Rs 16 crore. It is also said to be doing well in Arab nations.

The trade is optimistic about Vikram continuing the bullish trend in the coming days, as it has a two-week free-run at the box office, with no major new releases in Tamil Nadu.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.