Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer crosses Rs 175 crore worldwide

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is having a great run at the theatres. The action thriller, which released on June 3, has managed to cross Rs 175 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, with Rs 100 crore in India alone. The latest figures were shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

Ramesh Bala also revealed that Vikram has become the highest grosser in its first weekend in UAE, stumping other Tamil releases – Vijay’s Beast and Ajith Kumar’s Valimai. A breakup of Vikram’s collection across various nations, was also shared by Taran Adarsh.

Though its production banner, Raaj Kamal Film International is yet to reveal the official box office figures, there isn’t any doubt that the Kamal Haasan movie is unstoppable at the box office.

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose essaying pivotal parts. Suriya also has a cameo in the film. His character, Rolex, is getting a lot of love from fans. In a tweet, Suriya expressed excitement about working with Kamal Haasan. He tweeted, “This is a dream come true to be on screen with you! Thank you for making this happen!”

Writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj also took to Twitter to thank the audience for their love. His tweet read, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”