Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan film is set to cross another major milestone

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film, which is in its third week at the box office, recorded significant occupancy across Tamil Nadu on Monday. Based on the current trend, the trade expects the movie will retain the majority of screens even in its fourth week.

Vikram has already become the biggest ever earner in the history of Tamil cinema, overtaking previous blockbusters like 2.0 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. All the stakeholders have made huge gains from the film’s humongous box office reception. In the last 17 days, the distributors’ share alone is said to be about Rs 80 crore. The film’s collection in Tamil Nadu is more than Rs 155 crore, beating Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 152 crore.

“#Vikram has become the highest grossed film in tamil film history. Rajini’s 2.0 and other films are far…far behind in this race. Same thing applies to Vijay and Ajith films also. The success of Vikram is purely organic. #Kamal has emerged as the No.1 Vasool Raja in Tamil (sic),” tweeted film critic Blue Sattai Maran.

According to Cinetrak, Vikram has earned around Rs 262 crore in India. Prime Media, the film’s distributor in North America, has pegged its collection till Sunday at $2.7 million, which is over Rs 20 crore. The movie is said to have also made huge gains in Middle Eastern countries, Singapore, and Malaysia.

If Vikram maintains this bullish run at the global box office till the end of its third week, it is likely to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection),” Kamal had said earlier while commenting on Vikram’s box office success.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan has bankrolled Vikram under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is a spin-off of Kamal’s character from his 1986 movie Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.