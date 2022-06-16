scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster is unstoppable

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has already broken several box office records for the Tamil film industry.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 16, 2022 3:44:50 pm
vikram new poster kamal haasanKamal Haasan in Vikram.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram is continuing to mint money as it nears the end of its second week at the box office. The film has been the top choice of moviegoers across south India since its June 3 release.

Within 10 days of release, the movie raked in about Rs 315 crore worldwide. Even though it did not make a dent at the box office in the Hindi belt, it is said to have been profitable for the stakeholders there. In the southern states, the film was received enthusiastically, making it the biggest hit of Haasan’s six-decade long career.

Also Read |AR Rahman recalls the darkest phase of his life, losing his father at age of 9: ‘I started working when I was 11’

Vikram has already broken several box office records for the Tamil industry. It crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in its first 10 days. The film is expected to breach the Rs 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in the next few days. It has also become the top-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala, and has outperformed blockbusters such as Vijay’s Mersal and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in Kerala by raking in over Rs 32 crore so far.

Vikram also became a hit at the Karnataka box office. According to Prime Media, the film’s North America distributor, the movie has collected $2.6 million so far. As the film continues to run in about 60 screens, it is expected to hit the $3 million mark soon.

Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film has been dominating pop-culture conversations, and is expected to continue attracting crowds in the next few weeks.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

Talking about Vikram’s huge box office success, Kamal had earlier said that he would repay all his loans and eat to his heart’s content with the money he had earned from the movie. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram will be expanded into a movie franchise.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Dhupia's yoga sessions with daughter Mehr, son Guriq
Neha Dhupia’s yoga sessions with daughter Mehr, son Guriq
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement