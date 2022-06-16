Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster is unstoppable

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram is continuing to mint money as it nears the end of its second week at the box office. The film has been the top choice of moviegoers across south India since its June 3 release.

Within 10 days of release, the movie raked in about Rs 315 crore worldwide. Even though it did not make a dent at the box office in the Hindi belt, it is said to have been profitable for the stakeholders there. In the southern states, the film was received enthusiastically, making it the biggest hit of Haasan’s six-decade long career.

Vikram has already broken several box office records for the Tamil industry. It crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in its first 10 days. The film is expected to breach the Rs 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in the next few days. It has also become the top-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala, and has outperformed blockbusters such as Vijay’s Mersal and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in Kerala by raking in over Rs 32 crore so far.

Vikram also became a hit at the Karnataka box office. According to Prime Media, the film’s North America distributor, the movie has collected $2.6 million so far. As the film continues to run in about 60 screens, it is expected to hit the $3 million mark soon.

Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film has been dominating pop-culture conversations, and is expected to continue attracting crowds in the next few weeks.

Talking about Vikram’s huge box office success, Kamal had earlier said that he would repay all his loans and eat to his heart’s content with the money he had earned from the movie. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram will be expanded into a movie franchise.