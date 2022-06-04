Vikram box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan film gets ‘excellent opening’

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram is off to a great start at the box office. After a strong opening, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala is confident that Vikram will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu itself.

“As per distribution sources, #Vikram is expected to gross ₹ 100 crs in TN itself very soon..” he tweeted. He also shared how the film has been received well in the international markets. He wrote on Twitter, “With Premieres alone, #Vikram debuts at No.5 in #USA and #Major at No.8 in #USA on Thursday, June 2nd..” In New Zealand, he shared that the film has become the “2nd Highest Kollywood Grosser.”

The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial collected Rs 34 crore in India on Friday, reported Sacnilk.com. Rs 30 crore have been collected from the Tamil version, with other versions adding up a little.

#Vikram New Zealand Day 1 – NZ$27,204 Already, 2022 ‘s 2nd Highest Kollywood Grosser there.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

#Vikram Day 1 in Australia – A$233,754 Already, 2022 ‘s 2nd Highest Grosser of Kollywood.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

#Vikram has crossed $325K on Friday in USA.. By evening — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

Ahead of the film’s release, trade analysts predicted a whopping Rs 25 crore opening for the movie in Tamil Nadu alone. Of 1100 screens in Tamil Nadu, Vikram released on 800 screens. The Telugu version of the movie released on around 400 screens in the Telugu states.

In the Hindi belt, film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted, “At face value, Vikram is more appealing to multiplex audiences. The single screens are favouring Samrat Prithviraj and even Major. The trailer (of Major) was very well appreciated. Vikram is also on the radar. If any other film backfires, it could come up on the stop. We have to wait and watch.”

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has given the movie 3.5-stars. In his review, he wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj’s enormous fanboy service to Kamal Haasan is extremely satisfying. Lokesh keeps this film very light on the mind and eyes. The narration is fluid and nimble, replete with a plethora of fanboy moments.”