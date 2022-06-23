Vikram box office: 20 days later, Kamal Haasan’s movie remains bullish with over Rs 378 crore in global earnings

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram is at the fag end of its third week in theatres but is showing no signs of slowing down. It has retained a significant number of screens in Tamil Nadu and remains a top choice among the movie-going audience, even as this Friday is set to see a slew of new releases.

Judging from the bullish trend, popular screens in the state will continue to retain the movie even as four films, including Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan, Sundar C’s Pattampoochi, Sibi Sathyaraj’s Maayon and Vezham are set to open in cinemas. However, none of the new Tamil releases has so far generated enough interest among the audience to challenge the supremacy of Vikram at the box office.

Vikram is still churning money at the box office both in domestic and international markets. The film has grossed over Rs 378 crore since its release on June 3. The film’s box office receipts from the international markets are said to be over Rs 116 crore, according to Cinetrak. And its India collection alone is pegged at Rs 262 crore, making it the biggest hit of Tamil cinema in the pandemic era.

Vikram is soon expected to breach the Rs 400 crore mark globally, as the trade expects the film to record another strong weekend.

#Vikram is a unstoppable runaway mega blockbuster in #TN, 3rd week weekday shows are going houseful! Nearly 100 theatres in #TN are planning a grand 50 day celebration (July 23), despite #OTT premiere in 2nd week of July! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 22, 2022

‘ @ikamalhaasan‘s #Vikram globally scored ₹378 crore through its ‘third weekend’, eyes ₹400 Cr mark soon. Biggest Tamil language earner worldwide. India: ₹262 crore

International: ₹116 crore ($14.9 Mn) Global Total: ₹378 crore pic.twitter.com/Gk8qWPn8y2 — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) June 21, 2022

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal has also bankrolled Vikram under his own banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj developed the movie based on the plot idea suggested by Kamal. Vikram’s storyline is interconnected with Lokesh’s career-making movie Kaithi. With this film, Lokesh has begun the process of creating his own cinematic universe.