Vikram begins Cobra promotion: Chiyaan and team spotted at Chennai airport

Actor Vikram was spotted at Chennai airport on his way to promote his upcoming film Cobra across Tamil Nadu. He is heading to Trichy today to attend an event at St. Joseph College and interact with the students as part of the film’s promotion. The actor will then visit American College in Madurai for the same.
Vikram looked dapper sporting a black t-shirt and jacket. The film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu was also spotted along with the star in the pictures.
And it begins!! The team of #Cobra, led by our very own @chiyaan is now on its way to begin promotions for the film! Excitement unlimited ❤️🔥@7screenstudio @AjayGnanamuthu@arrahman @SrinidhiShetty7 @IrfanPathan @mirnaliniravi @MeenakshiGovin2 #CobraFromAugust31 pic.twitter.com/L2koHyPheI
— Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 23, 2022
Cobra, which has been in the making since 2019, will feature Vikram in 25 looks; former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist in the film. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame is playing the female lead. Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, KS Ravi Kumar, and Mia George are other actors in Cobra, which has music by AR Rahman.
A significant portion of Cobra was shot in Russia despite the pandemic. It is cited as the reason for the delay in the making of the film. The first Russian shooting schedule was wrapped up halfway due to the lockdown, and the team had to revisit to finish the pending scenes.
Subscriber Only Stories
With Cobra to be released on August 31 and Ponniyin Selvan 1 on September 30, Vikram fans are awaiting the two releases with huge expectations. Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, which was a direct OTT release. The film only received a middling response from the audience despite featuring Vikram and his son in Dhruv.
Top News
Latest News
IIT Kanpur, King George’s Medical University join hands to launch fellowship programme; list of selected candidates released
Cambridge researchers develop floating ‘leaves’ that produce clean fuel from sunlight
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless after Balochistan floods; netizens rush to help
Munawar Faruqui says he can never make fun of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Unke jaisa insan…’
Food blogger shares video of delivery agent carrying toddler to work. Zomato responds
Laal Singh Chaddha is now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international box office, earns more than Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kashmir Files
Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune, teams from forest dept respond
Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 update next year, confirms company
Explained: The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student’s death and agitation that followed
What is the process after passing NEET UG 2022 exam?
‘Innovations during the pandemic will have a positive impact on agriculture’
Newsmaker | A row a day for arrested Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh; party says ‘acts on own’
How non-alcoholic beverages give ‘excitement of a cocktail’, but without ‘hangover, calories’
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart check up done