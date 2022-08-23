Vikram begins Cobra promotion: Chiyaan and team spotted at Chennai airport

Actor Vikram was spotted at Chennai airport on his way to promote his upcoming film Cobra across Tamil Nadu. He is heading to Trichy today to attend an event at St. Joseph College and interact with the students as part of the film’s promotion. The actor will then visit American College in Madurai for the same.

Vikram looked dapper sporting a black t-shirt and jacket. The film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu was also spotted along with the star in the pictures.

Cobra, which has been in the making since 2019, will feature Vikram in 25 looks; former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist in the film. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame is playing the female lead. Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, KS Ravi Kumar, and Mia George are other actors in Cobra, which has music by AR Rahman.

A significant portion of Cobra was shot in Russia despite the pandemic. It is cited as the reason for the delay in the making of the film. The first Russian shooting schedule was wrapped up halfway due to the lockdown, and the team had to revisit to finish the pending scenes.

With Cobra to be released on August 31 and Ponniyin Selvan 1 on September 30, Vikram fans are awaiting the two releases with huge expectations. Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, which was a direct OTT release. The film only received a middling response from the audience despite featuring Vikram and his son in Dhruv.