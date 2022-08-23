scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Vikram begins Cobra promotion: Chiyaan and team spotted at Chennai airport

Vikram is all set to begin a tour to promote his upcoming film Cobra, which will be released on August 31

Vikram spotted at Chennai airport (Image: Twitter/Yuvraaj)Vikram spotted at Chennai airport (Image: Twitter/Yuvraaj)

Actor Vikram was spotted at Chennai airport on his way to promote his upcoming film Cobra across Tamil Nadu. He is heading to Trichy today to attend an event at St. Joseph College and interact with the students as part of the film’s promotion. The actor will then visit American College in Madurai for the same.

Vikram looked dapper sporting a black t-shirt and jacket. The film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu was also spotted along with the star in the pictures.

Cobra, which has been in the making since 2019, will feature Vikram in 25 looks; former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist in the film. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame is playing the female lead. Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, KS Ravi Kumar, and Mia George are other actors in Cobra, which has music by AR Rahman.

ALSO READ |Vikram makes his Twitter debut: ‘I am late by almost 15 years, but I feel it’s the right time’

A significant portion of Cobra was shot in Russia despite the pandemic. It is cited as the reason for the delay in the making of the film. The first Russian shooting schedule was wrapped up halfway due to the lockdown, and the team had to revisit to finish the pending scenes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

With Cobra to be released on August 31 and Ponniyin Selvan 1 on September 30, Vikram fans are awaiting the two releases with huge expectations. Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, which was a direct OTT release. The film only received a middling response from the audience despite featuring Vikram and his son in Dhruv.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:15:44 pm
Next Story

IIT Kanpur, King George’s Medical University join hands to launch fellowship programme; list of selected candidates released

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed its hand?

Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed its hand?

Premium
Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement