Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Vikram attends the wedding of housekeeping staff member’s son, see photos

Vikram at the wedding of his housekeeping staff. (Photo: Twitter/vamsikaka)

Tamil actor Vikram on Monday attended the wedding of his housekeeping staff member’s son. Dressed in a traditional silk vesti and shirt, Vikram attended the temple wedding and wished the couple.

“@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram’s home for over 40 years,” PRO Vamsi Kaka tweeted while sharing the photos from the wedding.

Vikram is now busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Earlier on Tuesday, he tweeted that he would visit Thanjavur as part of the movie promotions. It’s worth noting that the historic power struggle of the Chola empire is set in Thanjavur.

Vikram plays the role of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola king in the movie, which is directed by Mani Ratnam. In the trailer, Aditya Karikalan can be seen refusing the requests of Kundavai, played by Trisha, to return to Thanjavur, Vikram’s tweet about him visiting Thanjavur is a reference to that scene.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is due in cinemas on September 30.

