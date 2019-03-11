Sindhubaadh teaser: Vijay Sethupathi takes the fight to the enemy

Toggle Menu
Sindhubaadh trailer: The SU Arun Kumar directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali, Vivek Prasanna and Linga among others. The actioner is scheduled to release this summer.

Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space with Anjali in Sindhubaadh.

The makers of Sindhubaadh unveiled the film’s teaser on Monday. And by the looks of it, the SU Arun Kumar directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, seems to be a mass entertainer, replete with action sequences.

Known for his versatility, Sethupathi never ceases to amaze the audience with his performances. Hence, Sindhubaadh looks like another interesting film from the 41-year-old actor.

The actor-director duo has earlier worked together in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014) and Sethupathi (2016). This would be their third film together.

Produced by SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan under the banner of K Productions & Vansan Movies, Sindhubaadh also features Anjali, Vivek Prasanna and Linga of Sethupathi fame in pivotal roles.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, this much-anticipated film will hit screens this summer.

