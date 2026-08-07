Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce case, retains right to file fresh petition

Vijay Divorce Case: Sangeetha, the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has withdrawn her divorce petition before the Family Court in Chengalpattu, near Chennai, bringing an end, for now, to a case that had drawn considerable public attention because of the actor’s political office.

According to an order passed by the Single Judge of the Family Court, Chengalpattu, Sangeetha appeared via video conference and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the divorce proceedings initiated earlier this year.

“The petitioner appeared through video conference and confirmed that she does not wish to proceed further with this case. She has filed the withdrawal petition,” the court recorded.

The court also noted that notice had been served on the respondent’s counsel, who recorded no objection to the request. It subsequently permitted the petitioner to withdraw the case while granting liberty to institute fresh proceedings if required.

“The petitioner is permitted to withdraw this case with a liberty to file a fresh petition in future, if required. Hence, this petition is allowed,” the order said.

According to the court records, the case status has been updated to “Uncontested – Withdrawn.”

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The withdrawal effectively ends the present proceedings without any adjudication on the merits of the dispute. Since the petition has been withdrawn rather than decided, the court has not examined or ruled on the allegations or claims originally made in the case.

The liberty granted by the court means that the petitioner retains the legal right to approach the court again with a fresh petition, should circumstances require it in the future.

The development marks a significant turn in a case that had generated widespread discussion after news of the divorce petition emerged earlier this year. At the time, the proceedings attracted significant public attention as they involved the spouse of a leading actor whose rise to the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had brought his personal and public life under intense scrutiny.

Friday’s order, however, offers no explanation for the decision to withdraw the petition. The court merely recored the petitioner’s statement that she did not wish to proceed further and noted the absence of any objection from the respondent’s side.

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What Sangeetha’s divorce petition alleged

Initial reports of trouble in Vijay’s marriage to Sangeetha emerged in late February 2026, when it was reported that she had filed for divorce. According to the petition, Sangeetha had cited allegations of infidelity, mental cruelty and emotional neglect as among the grounds for seeking dissolution of their marriage.

In the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star. She claimed that the alleged relationship caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.” Sangeetha further alleged that Vijay had initially assured her that the relationship would end, but continued it despite those assurances. According to her petition, this resulted in what she described as “mental cruelty,” public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion.

She had described the marriage as having “irretrievably broken” and claimed that it survives only on paper. Based on the petition, Sangeetha has sought a decree of dissolution of the marriage, along with permanent alimony commensurate with Vijay’s income and social standing. She had also sought the right to reside in their matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the disposal of the petition, or equivalent accommodation, and requested that the proceedings be conducted in camera to protect the dignity and privacy of all parties.

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A 27-year marriage under the spotlight

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, at a time when the actor was still establishing himself in Tamil cinema. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite Vijay’s rise to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and, later, his entry into politics. The couple have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Dhivya Sasha. Their personal life has generally remained private, although speculation about trouble in their marriage has surfaced periodically over the years.

Rumours of a possible separation intensified in 2025 after Sangeetha was absent from a major event associated with Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Her absence prompted speculation on social media about the status of their marriage, though there was no official confirmation of a separation at the time.

(With inputs from Entertainment Desk)