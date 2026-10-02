Vijay’s wife Sangeetha makes rare public appearance to support son Jason’s Sigma

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam made a rare public appearance on Friday as she arrived at Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas with daughter Divya Saasha to watch her son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma. The appearance comes nearly two months after Sangeetha withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Vijay.

Videos from outside the theatre show Sangeetha and Divya arriving for the early show of Sigma, which released in theatres on October 2. Sangeetha was seen smiling at photographers as she made her way inside, while Divya accompanied her. Sangeetha wore a cream-coloured suit with a golden border, while Divya opted for a black T-shirt and jeans.

Sangeetha and Divya Sasha came to watch #Sigma movie at Kamala ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fFIexqtyMU — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) October 2, 2026

Jason was also seen accompanying his mother and sister at the theatre as his first film as a director hit the big screen.

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The outing marks Sangeetha’s first widely reported public appearance following the developments surrounding her marriage to Vijay.

Vijay, however, was not seen at the screening and has also stayed away from the film’s promotional campaign.

Jason Sanjay on why Vijay is not promoting Sigma

Jason had earlier made it clear that Vijay would not be involved in the promotions of Sigma. He said he wanted the focus to remain on the film and its cast and crew rather than on his father’s celebrity status.

“My father is waiting for the release of Sigma. He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap. And he’s become CM now, so he has so many responsibilities. He’s waiting to see what I’ve done and is very excited.”

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Jason has also spoken about how he expects his father to react when he eventually watches Sigma. Speaking to Pearle Maaney on her YouTube show ahead of the release, he described Vijay as someone who takes time before giving his opinion.

“My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he’ll take 10 seconds to respond. If he’s quiet all the while, I’ll ask, ‘Did you cut the call, Appa?’ Think, come to your conclusion, and then call me, email me, or something.”

Jason said he understands that a film requires more time to process than a phone conversation and expects Vijay to take his time before sharing his thoughts on Sigma.

“I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud,” Jason said.

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Sangeetha and Vijay’s divorce case

Sangeetha and Vijay’s marriage came under public scrutiny earlier this year after she filed for divorce before the Family Court in Chengalpattu.

Sangeetha filed the divorce petition in February 2026, seeking dissolution of her marriage to Vijay. In her petition, she alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. She claimed that the alleged relationship had caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

She cited alleged emotional neglect, public humiliation, mental cruelty and constructive desertion among the grounds for seeking divorce. She also sought permanent alimony and residential rights.

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Sangeetha withdrew the divorce petition on August 7, 2026. She appeared before the Chengalpattu Family Court through video conference and informed the court that she did not wish to pursue the proceedings. She also filed a withdrawal petition.

The couple, who married in 1999, have two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

About Sigma

Directed by Jason Sanjay, Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan as Guru, a treasure hunter and radio host whose life falls apart after a betrayal leaves him with nothing.

The film also stars Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee.

The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions and has released across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.