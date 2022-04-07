Vijay’s warning to fans ahead of Beast release: ‘Don’t create controversy or action will be taken’

Tamil actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, has issued a message to his fans a week ahead of the release of his much-awaited movie release Beast. Vijay, whose films had run into controversy in the past due to his alleged political statements and actions, has been cautious this time and has advised his fans not to indulge in any activity that will bring a bad reputation to his Iyakkam.

Bussy Anand, the General Secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), said the members of the Iyakkam should not ridicule people holding positions in government, political leaders, and others through posters, memes, or through any media.

“We had already issued this advisory based on the instruction of our Thalapathy Vijay. We had initiated action against those who had violated this by removing them from the Iyakkam,” Anand said in his statement.

He further warned the members saying that apart from the expulsion, legal action will be initiated against those who are found not following the guidelines of the Iyakkam.

It is to be noted that members of actor Vijay’s fan club-turned-social welfare organisation Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had contested in the rural local body elections last year and surprised everyone by bagging close to 129 seats. Though the members had contested as individual candidates, the vote share received by them using actor Vijay’s Iyakkam flag and posters, caught everyone by surprise.

129 members of #VijayMakkalIyakkam who emerged victorious in the recently concluded rural local body polls met actor #Vijay. As per the release, the members promised to take the issues of the public to the notice of the authorities and find quick solutions. pic.twitter.com/KPS9T2OnmE — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) October 27, 2021

Prior to the local body polls, posters depicting Vijay as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu and slogans trolling the ruling and opposition party leaders were seen in some parts of the state.

In Madurai, the Madurai South wing members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam released posters which read, “We are coming in 2021 local body polls, we are going to provide good governance in 2026″ (indicating the state assembly polls).

Helmed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, Vijay’s Beast is slated to hit the screen on April 13. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, among others. Anirudh Ravichandar is the composer of the film and the mega project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.