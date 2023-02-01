scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Vijay’s Varisu to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Varisu stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Shaam in the lead roles.

VijayVijay in Varisu.

Vijay’s Varisu will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, will make its digital premiere on February 22. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Though Varisu received mixed reviews, it got a good reception from the family audience. The movie has so far collected over Rs 21o crore worldwide.

ALSO READ |Varisu review: Conviction and self-awareness win it for Vijay’s generic masala product

In his review, Kirubhakar of Indianexpress.com wrote, “Director Vamshi Paidipally has made a film with a screenplay that comes across as a product of an algorithm that has been fed with keywords: ‘Vijay mass moments’, ‘four fights’, ‘extravagant songs’, ‘masala’, ‘mom-son sentiment’, and ‘Jagapathi Babu’. It features all the age-old tropes of a commercial family entertainer, where the hero ends up fixing the problems of everyone in the family and fighting off one external enemy.”

Other than Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. The songs of the film, composed by S Thaman, turned out to be chartbusters.

Meanwhile, Vijay has moved on to his next film, Thalapathy 67. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan among others. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:53 IST
Express View on Union Budget 2023: Keeping a clear head, staying the course

