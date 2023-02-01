Vijay’s Varisu to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Vijay’s Varisu will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, will make its digital premiere on February 22. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Though Varisu received mixed reviews, it got a good reception from the family audience. The movie has so far collected over Rs 21o crore worldwide.

In his review, Kirubhakar of Indianexpress.com wrote, “Director Vamshi Paidipally has made a film with a screenplay that comes across as a product of an algorithm that has been fed with keywords: ‘Vijay mass moments’, ‘four fights’, ‘extravagant songs’, ‘masala’, ‘mom-son sentiment’, and ‘Jagapathi Babu’. It features all the age-old tropes of a commercial family entertainer, where the hero ends up fixing the problems of everyone in the family and fighting off one external enemy.”

Other than Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. The songs of the film, composed by S Thaman, turned out to be chartbusters.

Meanwhile, Vijay has moved on to his next film, Thalapathy 67. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan among others. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.