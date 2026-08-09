‘He didn’t hesitate’: Vijay’s son Jason reveals how his father backed his directorial dream

Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma. While the film is slated for an August release, Jason has been actively promoting it. He recently appeared for an interview with Telugu anchor Suma on her YouTube channel, where he opened up about his bond with his parents and credited his father for giving him the freedom to explore his interests rather than forcing any decisions on him.

Speaking about his father Vijay’s support, Jason said, “I have been to sets from a young age, so I was able to normalise that feeling. A lot of my friends saw cinema as pure entertainment from an audience point of view, but because I have been involved in that and I have seen my father in that profession for so many years, I always had that interest from a young age. But then, when I told him I wanted to go overseas, be independent and pursue filmmaking as a course, he didn’t hesitate. He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long. More than my mother and my sister, he actually understood the importance of it. He was also very happy to know that there are a lot of courses with regard to cinema and filmmaking now.”