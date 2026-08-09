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‘He didn’t hesitate’: Vijay’s son Jason reveals how his father backed his directorial dream
While Jason Sanjay is now making his directorial debut, he had already ventured into acting as a child artist in the 2009 film Vettaikaaran starring his father Vijay. However, looking back, he now questions the need for his presence in the film.
Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma. While the film is slated for an August release, Jason has been actively promoting it. He recently appeared for an interview with Telugu anchor Suma on her YouTube channel, where he opened up about his bond with his parents and credited his father for giving him the freedom to explore his interests rather than forcing any decisions on him.
Speaking about his father Vijay’s support, Jason said, “I have been to sets from a young age, so I was able to normalise that feeling. A lot of my friends saw cinema as pure entertainment from an audience point of view, but because I have been involved in that and I have seen my father in that profession for so many years, I always had that interest from a young age. But then, when I told him I wanted to go overseas, be independent and pursue filmmaking as a course, he didn’t hesitate. He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long. More than my mother and my sister, he actually understood the importance of it. He was also very happy to know that there are a lot of courses with regard to cinema and filmmaking now.”
He added, “He said, ‘You go do the course, then only you will understand what you like, what is working for you, and whether you even like this profession. So you get an understanding of yourself.’ So he’s very supportive of that.”
While Jason Sanjay is now making his directorial debut, he had already ventured into acting as a child artist in the 2009 film Vettaikaaran. However, looking back, he now questions the need for his presence in the Vijay film.
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“I think I was eight or nine years old. We shot in Rajahmundry. And I remember my father came and told me he had an idea, he wanted me to be a part of it. I said okay. The confidence came from the fact that I was used to sets and had been comfortable with crew members. It was a very normal feeling. Now, when I am all grown up, I look back and think, what was the need for me in the movie? It has no connection to it.”
Jason also spoke about his mother, Sangeetha, who has now withdrawn her divorce case against Vijay.
Speaking about his mother, Jason said, “Till date, she treats me like a kid. After I started to work, I haven’t been able to spend time with her. But she constantly keeps a check on me and always has been my biggest cheerleader, motivating me at all times. I am waiting for her to watch the film and give me feedback. She is very transparent and honest with her opinions.”
Finally, speaking about his sister, Jason said, “We were like cat and mouse growing up, but after we grew up, we became closer. The long distance has strengthened our bond.”
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