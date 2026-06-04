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Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay launches his debut film Sigma’s first single, watch video
The first song from Sigma, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, dropped on Thursday.
The first single from actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial Sigma, titled Sigma Style, released on Thursday, marking the beginning of the promotions for one of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated debut films of the year.
Composed by Thaman S and featuring Sundeep Kishan and Jason, the track has struck a chord with fans, who have been praising its energy as well as Kishan’s dance moves in the music video.
Sigma is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the same production house behind films like 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan, and is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Faria Abdullah plays the female lead opposite Sundeep, with a supporting cast that includes Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan.
Who is Jason Sanjay?
Jason Sanjay is the son of Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. Born on August 26, 2000 in London, he grew up in Chennai where he completed his schooling at the American International School. He then pursued a diploma in filmmaking in Toronto, Canada, followed by a screenwriting course in London, before returning to Chennai to begin his career behind the camera.
Unlike most children of film industry figures who make their entry as actors, Jason chose filmmaking from the start. His first visible work was a short film titled Pull the Trigger in 2023, which he directed while still developing his craft.
Sundeep Kishan, speaking about how the collaboration came together, recalled first hearing about Jason Sanjay from Vijay himself. “I had met Vijay sir during the pooja of Leo, and he mentioned that his son was going to debut as a director, and added that Jason Sanjay really likes my work a lot,” Sundeep said in one of his interviews.
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Sundeep has since described Jason as “an extremely hardworking boy” who along with his team had been working on the project for a very long time.
What is Sigma about?
Sigma is an action-comedy heist film. The story follows a maverick protagonist who charts his own path and rises through grit and resilience. Set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt, the film blends mystery, wit, and high-stakes adventure. The teaser, released in December 2025, showcased Sundeep Kishan in a rugged avatar amid sleek visuals.
The question of whether Jason Sanjay can deliver a film that stands on its own terms, independent of the considerable name recognition he carries into it, will be answered on July 31.
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