Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay launches his debut film Sigma’s first single, watch video

Sundeep Kishan in the song Sigma Style from Sigma, directed by Jason Sanjay and produced by Lyca Productions. (Photo: Dulquer Salman/X)

The first single from actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial Sigma, titled Sigma Style, released on Thursday, marking the beginning of the promotions for one of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated debut films of the year.

Composed by Thaman S and featuring Sundeep Kishan and Jason, the track has struck a chord with fans, who have been praising its energy as well as Kishan’s dance moves in the music video.

Sigma is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, the same production house behind films like 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan, and is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Faria Abdullah plays the female lead opposite Sundeep, with a supporting cast that includes Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan.