Vijay’s rare Hulk-like outburst will surprisingly leave you wanting more

Tamil superstar Vijay is a very reserved person. His quiet demeanour at times is unnerving. He comes across as the kind of person who doesn’t feel the urge to share with other people what’s going on in his head. And that sort of makes him unpredictable. Take, for example, his famous cycle ride to the polling booth during the state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. His cycle ride was deemed as a strong political statement and created ripples across political circles in the country.

However, have you ever wondered how Vijay would look, behave and sound when his anger hits the ceiling? Anyway, you don’t have to take the trouble of imagining as there is a rare video that gives you a sneak peek of his rage.

The video is more than 10 years old. It is safe to assume that the footage is from 2009, the year Vijay’s Villu came out. During a promotional event, Vijay lost his cool completely for seemingly no apparent reason. Addressing a press conference, Vijay screams at the top of his lungs at unidentified person/s. It takes everyone back, including his director Prabhudheva, who is seen sitting next to him clueless as to what he just witnessed. “Silence,” he screams again before coming back to his senses. You could see his eyes widen, and his teeth clench. He has done all of those in movies, but rarely he has ever spoken in a high pitch on a public platform. And we are unlikely to witness such a Hulk-like outburst in the foreseeable future or ever.