Vijay’s Master to release in Hindi on January 14

Vijay’s much-anticipated Master is set to release in Hindi on January 14, a day after its release in Tamil.

The makers of the action thriller on Thursday unveiled its Hindi trailer. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is set in a college backdrop and showcases Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi pitted against each other.

While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in an “unapologetically” evil avatar, Vijay is playing a professor who is adored by his students. Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film, produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios, was initially slated to release last April but was put on hold due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.