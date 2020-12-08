Vijay’s Master selfie is 2020’s most retweeted celebrity tweet

Vijay posted this selfie from the sets of Master in February.

A selfie by Tamil actor Vijay has become the most retweeted tweet of a celebrity in India. At the time of writing this piece, Vijay’s selfie tweet has more than 1 lakh 55 thousand retweets and over 3 lakh 76 thousand likes.

Vijay had posted the selfie in February from the Neyveli sets of his upcoming film Master. And it was more than just a random selfie by the actor thanking his fans. It is believed that he tweeted this picture to his nearly 3 million followers on Twitter to make a statement.

Earlier this year, Vijay was subjected to income tax searches in connection with the box office success of his previous movie, Bigil. The IT raids were also conducted at AGS Enterprises and financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. IT sleuths even interrupted the shooting of Master in Neyveli to bring Vijay to his Chennai residence as part of the investigation.

Vijay’s selfie with his fans was at the time perceived as his way of saying that he was unfazed by the recent events and also to remind his detractors of his popularity among the masses.

Vijay is currently waiting for the release of Master. The film, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to open in theatres during Pongal holiday. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd