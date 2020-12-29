Vijay film Master gets a release date

Actor Vijay’s most-awaited movie Master will release on January 13, 2021, coinciding with Pongal celebrations. The makers took to social media on Tuesday to announce the release date with a new poster of the film.

The latest poster of Master, featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, promises a testosterone-filled ride. In the poster, the actors, with bloodied scars on their faces, are sizing each other up like two professional fighters do before a match begins. The poster only takes forward what we had already seen in the teaser a while ago — Master is all about the clash of the two Vijays.

The release date announcement comes days after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek the government’s support to release Master in theatres. According to reports, Vijay requested the CM to allow the theatres in the state to function with their maximum seating capacity. At present, the theatres can only function with 50 per cent of their actual capacity following COVID-19 safety protocol.

It is unclear what was the outcome of the meeting between Vijay and the CM. So far, the government has not made any announcements.

Master has also completed the censorship formalities. The film was cleared with a U/A certificate recently paving the way for its theatrical release. It will be the first major Tamil release of 2021.

The public sentiment regarding theatre viewing is at an all-time low due to ongoing pandemic. And Master is expected to bring back the crowds to the box office counters again. Vijay had been very determined to release this movie only in theatres.

“Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry,” Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators had said in a statement.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master boasts of an all-star cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das among others.