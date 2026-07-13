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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s uncut version releasing globally, earns Rs 1 cr in the UK
Jana Nayagan's uncut version with 15-rated certification will release in the UK on 24th July, advance bookings for the film have seen a frenzy.
Vijay Thalapathy’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is releasing in the UK on 24th July. After a delay of seven months, the film was recently cleared by the censor board with an A certification. However, the film’s uncut version will be released in some international markets. As the film gears up for a release overseas, distributors have claimed that Jana Nayagan is witnessing a great response with its bookings. As per the latest update, the film has earned over Rs 1 cr with its advance bookings in the UK.
Jana Nayagan’s UK release
On Friday, the film’s UK distributor Ahmisa Entertainment announced that the film’s advance bookings had opened to crazy numbers. On Saturday, the distributors posted on Instagram and wrote, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”
Also Read: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sells thousands of tickets in UK in first hour of advance bookings
View this post on Instagram
In another post on X, Ahimsa Entertainment shared how Jana Nayagan managed to sell thousands of tickets in just 60 mins. “Thousands of UK tickets sold in 60 mins. The craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan,” they wrote. As for the latest update, according to Asian Box Office, Jana Nayagan has already earned over Rs 1 crore with its advance booking sales.
thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan 🧨🧨🧨🧨🤯🤯🤯
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026
#JanaNayagan UK advance Crossed ₹1CR+ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Kollywood ‘s Biggest Superstar @actorvijay 👑 pic.twitter.com/pngC5GATC9
— Asian Box Office (@AsianBoxOffice) July 11, 2026
On Sunday, Ahmisa Entertainment made an other post which said, “THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time.”
The Jana Nayagan controversy
Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s last film after he embraced politics full time and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The film was originally scheduled for release in January around Pongal; however, certification issues caused delays. After a seven-month-long battle, the film is finally releasing with an A certification. Last week, KVN Productions’ business head told SCREEN that Jana Nayagan had been cleared by the CBFC with an A certificate and added, “We’ll be releasing the movie worldwide on July 24.” Unfortunately, a few months back, Jana Nayagan’s unfinished version was leaked online.
THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time 🔥🔥🔥@actorvijay @KvnProductions @PharsFilm… pic.twitter.com/c6YCX6mvDJ
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 12, 2026
During the film’s delay, Vijay contested for the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections and was also sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister. In March, during one of his election rallies, Vijay had spoken about Jana Nayagan’s delay and said, “During the release of the film Jana Nayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household.”
Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in important roles.
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