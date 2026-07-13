Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s uncut version releasing globally, earns Rs 1 cr in the UK

Vijay Thalapathy’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is releasing in the UK on 24th July. After a delay of seven months, the film was recently cleared by the censor board with an A certification. However, the film’s uncut version will be released in some international markets. As the film gears up for a release overseas, distributors have claimed that Jana Nayagan is witnessing a great response with its bookings. As per the latest update, the film has earned over Rs 1 cr with its advance bookings in the UK.

Jana Nayagan’s UK release

On Friday, the film’s UK distributor Ahmisa Entertainment announced that the film’s advance bookings had opened to crazy numbers. On Saturday, the distributors posted on Instagram and wrote, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”