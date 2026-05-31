‘I don’t have courage’: H Vinoth on the real reason Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is delayed

While H Vinoth’s long-awaited action thriller Jana Nayagan is yet to be cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), booking apps have been showing that the Vijay-starrer is listed for a theatrical release on June 19. Earlier this month, the film’s producer Venkat K Narayana also claimed that the film is expected to release in cinemas “in two weeks.” However, it hasn’t seen the light of day so far.



H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan release date

Now, director H Vinoth has commented on the film’s fate, and only left fans scratching their heads. At a recent promotional event of Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co in Chennai, Vinoth, who was present in support of the film, was asked by a member of the media when Jana Nayagan will finally release in cinemas. However, his response was cryptic and non-committal, to say the least.