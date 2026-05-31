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‘I don’t have courage’: H Vinoth on the real reason Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is delayed
Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth said he lacks the “courage to tell the truth” when asked about the release date of the much-awaited Vijay starrer.
While H Vinoth’s long-awaited action thriller Jana Nayagan is yet to be cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), booking apps have been showing that the Vijay-starrer is listed for a theatrical release on June 19. Earlier this month, the film’s producer Venkat K Narayana also claimed that the film is expected to release in cinemas “in two weeks.” However, it hasn’t seen the light of day so far.
H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan release date
Now, director H Vinoth has commented on the film’s fate, and only left fans scratching their heads. At a recent promotional event of Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co in Chennai, Vinoth, who was present in support of the film, was asked by a member of the media when Jana Nayagan will finally release in cinemas. However, his response was cryptic and non-committal, to say the least.
“That is not up to me. I don’t even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it,” said Vinoth, laughing. Even fellow filmmaker Pa Ranjith and music producer Santhosh Kumar, who shared the stage with Vinoth, cracked up along with him. The audience, which initially cheered at the mention of Jana Nayagan, was left only more confused.
Jana Nayagan release hurdles
Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release in cinemas on January 9 this year. While the film had been submitted to the CBFC for certification on December 18, 2025, it wasn’t cleared for release till the eleventh hour. Even after the makers agreed to make multiple minor moderations and cuts, the CBFC refused to grant it the final certificate.
Three days before the scheduled release, the makers moved Madras High Court, alleging that Jana Nayagan was being unreasonably withheld, causing massive financial losses. But owing to a complaint regarding depiction of religious sentiments and the armed forces in an objectionable manner, CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi sent the film to the Revising Committee.
While the Madras HC ordered the CBFC to immediately issue Jana Nayagan a U/A certification and not entertain such complaints that could lead to a “dangerous trend”, the CBFC appealed the ruling. Production house KVN Productions then approached the Supreme Court. After the SC asked the producers to appeal to the division bench at Madras HC, a scheduled CBFC review screening was called off at the last minute on March 9 as one of the committee members fell ill.
On April 9, Jana Nayagan was leaked online. After the makers filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police, the authorities arrested three primary accused, including a freelance assistant editor, on charges of data theft and online piracy. The CBFC also denied any involvement in leaking the film online.
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Jana Nayagan is said to be Vijay’s final film, as the actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections earlier this month.
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