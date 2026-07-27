Vijay’s Jana Nayagan shows halted, cancelled as children found watching A-Rated film

A still from Jana Nayagan; the H Vinoth-directed film received an A certificate from the CBFC before its release.

Actor-politician Vijay‘s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan faced an unexpected disruption on Sunday, as screenings at several theatres in Chennai were stopped, delayed, or briefly cancelled after children were found inside auditoriums showing the A-certified film. The movie contains scenes of intense violence, including depictions of sexual assault and abuse of a minor.

One such incident unfolded during the 9:25 am show at PVR Cinemas in Ampa Mall. A moviegoer present at the screening said the film was halted around 9:35 am after police personnel arrived at the auditorium, having been alerted that multiple families had brought children into the adults-only screening. The viewer shared footage from inside the theatre, claiming the show remained on hold for close to an hour as parents with children were escorted out.