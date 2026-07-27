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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan shows halted, cancelled as children found watching A-Rated film
Multiple Chennai theatres halted or delayed Jana Nayagan screenings on Sunday after children were found watching the Voijay-starrer, an A-certified film.
Actor-politician Vijay‘s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan faced an unexpected disruption on Sunday, as screenings at several theatres in Chennai were stopped, delayed, or briefly cancelled after children were found inside auditoriums showing the A-certified film. The movie contains scenes of intense violence, including depictions of sexual assault and abuse of a minor.
One such incident unfolded during the 9:25 am show at PVR Cinemas in Ampa Mall. A moviegoer present at the screening said the film was halted around 9:35 am after police personnel arrived at the auditorium, having been alerted that multiple families had brought children into the adults-only screening. The viewer shared footage from inside the theatre, claiming the show remained on hold for close to an hour as parents with children were escorted out.
According to the fan’s account, there was little clarity offered to the audience during the interruption, leaving patrons waiting without updates. Theatre management eventually announced refunds, and the film resumed only after the families with minors had left the hall. The viewer noted that the entire episode could have been managed with far more care.
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A similar situation played out at PVR Grand Mall, where shows were either pushed back or scrapped after cinema staff flagged the presence of viewers under 18 in the audience for the A-rated release. Responses to both incidents online revealed that other viewers had encountered similar disruptions at other Jana Nayagan screenings across the city.
Also Read: 50 percent Anil Ravipudi, 50 percent H Vinoth: Why only one half of Jana Nayagan works
Jana Nayagan was granted an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification only after the makers agreed to several changes, including swapping out references to TVK, altering dialogue, and trimming certain violent portions. Producer Venkat K Narayana had previously voiced disappointment with the certification decision, maintaining that the film carries a message of girl-child empowerment and was meant to be a family watch.
An A certificate legally bars anyone under 18 from viewing the film in theatres. While enforcement has reportedly been relaxed at some single-screen theatres in smaller towns, multiplex chains in Chennai appear to be enforcing the rating strictly, leading to the disruptions seen over the weekend.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is being billed as Vijay’s last film before he devotes himself fully to full-time politics. The movie opened in cinemas on July 23 and has posted strong box office numbers so far, even after a high-definition print leaked online ahead of release.
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