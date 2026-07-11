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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sells thousands of tickets in UK in first hour of advance bookings
Vijay's Jana Nayagan has opened advance bookings in the UK, where the distributor claims thousands of tickets were snapped up in just 60 minutes.
After a delay of nearly seven months, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally headed to theatres. The actor-turned-politician’s much-awaited film recently received its censor certificate and is set to release on July 24. Ahead of its release, advance bookings have opened in the UK, with distributors claiming thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour.
The film’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced the opening of bookings on social media, writing, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane!”
Calling the film Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema, the distributor added, “Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”
Thousands of tickets sold within an hour
Within an hour of bookings opening, Ahimsa Entertainment claimed that Jana Nayagan had already sold thousands of tickets across the UK. Sharing the update on X, the distributor wrote, “Thousands of UK tickets sold in 60 mins. The craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan.”
In another post, the distributor wrote, “Same promise. Same devotion. Same result. #JanaNayagan — the biggest-ever UK release for our Thalapathy na, our CM sir, our forever.”
thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan 🧨🧨🧨🧨🤯🤯🤯
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026
The distributor also confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be screened in its uncut version across the UK with a 15 rating. “All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time,” the post read.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a Pongal release in January. However, the film remained in limbo for months after it failed to receive certification from the censor board, preventing it from hitting theatres as planned.
The film carries added significance as it was widely billed as Vijay’s final film before transitioning fully into politics. During the delay, Vijay successfully contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and was sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister.
The CBFC eventually cleared the film with an ‘A’ certificate after recommending several modifications, paving the way for its July 24 theatrical release.
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
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