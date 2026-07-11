Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sells thousands of tickets in UK in first hour of advance bookings

After a delay of nearly seven months, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally headed to theatres. The actor-turned-politician’s much-awaited film recently received its censor certificate and is set to release on July 24. Ahead of its release, advance bookings have opened in the UK, with distributors claiming thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour.

The film’s UK distributor, Ahimsa Entertainment, announced the opening of bookings on social media, writing, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets are now on sale at @cineworld, and the show count is absolutely insane!”

Calling the film Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema, the distributor added, “Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”