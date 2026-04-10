Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: Clips surface weeks before Tamil Nadu goes to polls

Footage from Jana Nayagan, the much-delayed final film of actor-turned-politician ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, leaked online on Thursday night. The leaked material includes what is believed to be a roughly five-minute sequence featuring the film’s title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene, as well as a portion of a song titled “Thalapathy Katcheri”.

The leaked footage reportedly includes the title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene, and has been widely circulated across multiple online platforms, raising alarm among fans.

The material also features a prison sequence, with one segment showing Vijay dressed as an inmate holding a shovel, followed by a fight sequence in his signature style.

The source of the leak has not been officially confirmed.

Industry speaks out

The leak drew swift condemnation from across the film industry. Producer G Dhananjheyan took to X to express his outrage, saying he was shocked to see multiple scenes circulating online, including the introduction and climax sequences. “This is outrageous and highly condemnable whoever is responsible for this. KVN Productions must move the court immediately and get all such links are removed and taken down before it’s too late and the film is watched by millions. Film business is becoming dangerous and highly unpredictable with these kind of dangers all around a film.” He called the incident outrageous and condemnable, questioning the pressure being placed on Vijay’s final film.

Filmmaker Arvindh Sriniwasan also weighed in, describing the leak as deeply concerning. He noted that the footage appeared to carry an edit reference watermark, pointing toward the post-production stage as the likely source. Writing from a filmmaker’s perspective, he said such incidents undermine the trust and creative effort that go into every stage of making a film. “At the same time, it is important that the concerned edit/technical team takes responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify the source of this breach,” he added.

The leak of the #Jananayagan edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable. As a filmmaker, I strongly condemn this incident. A lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity… — Arvindh Srinivasan (@dirarvindh) April 9, 2026

A film already under pressure

Jana Nayagan’s path to release has been unusually troubled even before this latest development. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release on January 9 but failed to make it to cinemas as planned. Complications arose with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly flagged certain portions of the film over concerns that they could affect public sentiment. The issue subsequently escalated into a legal dispute, with the producers, KVN Productions, approaching the Madras High Court over delays in certification. However, the makers later withdrew their writ petition and opted to undergo the revising committee process to secure certification.

The timing of the leak has not gone unnoticed, coming just days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, which Vijay is set to contest with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Jana Nayagan is widely seen as Vijay’s final film before he fully commits to his political career through the party.

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The reaction online has been divided. Many fans immediately began alerting KVN Productions, tagging the production house across platforms and calling for legal action against those responsible. Others have urged people not to share or view the content, warning of potential legal consequences for those who do.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is now expected to hit theaters in May or June 2026, although an official release date is still awaited.