Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyes late July release, CBFC revisions underway

Six months after one of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated releases was blocked from reaching theatres, CM Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is edging toward the finish line. Sources have confirmed to SCREEN that the CBFC has completed its review of Vijay’s film and has sent the production team a list of revisions needed for certification, with a late July release now the most likely outcome and an A-certification expected.

A source close to the movie’s team told SCREEN, “CBFC has sent back revisions for the team to edit and file. By next week we are eyeing dubbing as well. If everything goes as planned, the movie will be released by July end.”

Suprith Mohan, business head of KVN Productions, confirmed the timeline to SCREEN. “Everything is going according to plan, and we are definitely looking at the July end week, or August first week window for the release,” he said.

The development marks a significant shift in a saga that has kept Jana Nayagan out of cinemas far longer than anyone involved had planned. The film was originally announced for a Pongal release on January 9, and was widely seen as one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, both because of Vijay’s stature as one of the industry’s biggest stars and because of its political content, given that Vijay had already formally entered Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape with the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024.

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When the release did not happen, it was not for lack of preparation. The CBFC’s examining committee had actually recommended a U/A certificate for the film on December 22, 2025, subject to certain cuts, which the producers, KVN Productions, made and resubmitted before December 24. The regional CBFC office confirmed on December 29 that the film would receive the certificate. Then, on January 5, the producers were informed that the CBFC chairperson had decided to send the film to a revising committee, following a complaint alleging that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and depicted the armed forces in an objectionable manner.

A separate but related blow came in April 2026, when portions of the film were leaked online during the certification process, with clips circulating widely on social media and drawing an active investigation by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing, which eventually arrested 16 people in connection with the case. In the days that followed, Vijay’s party got majority in the Tamil Nadu elections and formed a coalition government.

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What is Jana Nayagan about?

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth, produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The cast includes Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the music. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in supporting roles, among others. Positioned as Vijay’s final film, before he formally stepped away from acting to focus on politics full time, Jana Nayagan is described as a political drama.