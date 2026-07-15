Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Canada distributor gives ‘VIP access’ for tickets, UK is sold out

After a long wait, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is all set to hit theatres on July 23 in India and July 24 worldwide. While advance bookings in India are yet to open, ticket sales have already begun in overseas markets, including the UK and Australia. In Canada, however, tickets are being released in phases, with VIP members receiving priority access.

York Cinemas, the distributor of Jana Nayagan in Canada, issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that advance bookings would open in stages. During the first 24 hours, exclusive booking access will be reserved for VIP members—those who had previously purchased tickets and are yet to receive refunds. The distributor also clarified that ticket swaps will be available only in person at the theatre box office.