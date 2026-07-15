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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Canada distributor gives ‘VIP access’ for tickets, UK is sold out
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan will release on July 23 in India, while overseas it will release on July 24.
After a long wait, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is all set to hit theatres on July 23 in India and July 24 worldwide. While advance bookings in India are yet to open, ticket sales have already begun in overseas markets, including the UK and Australia. In Canada, however, tickets are being released in phases, with VIP members receiving priority access.
York Cinemas, the distributor of Jana Nayagan in Canada, issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that advance bookings would open in stages. During the first 24 hours, exclusive booking access will be reserved for VIP members—those who had previously purchased tickets and are yet to receive refunds. The distributor also clarified that ticket swaps will be available only in person at the theatre box office.
Attention!!! #Jananayagan bookings update
From @york_cinemas Management #yorkcinemas #jananayagan #thalapathyvijay #tickets pic.twitter.com/h0Q6zwata1
— York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) July 15, 2026
On the second and third day, bookings will continue to prioritise VIP members. The “general public” will be able to purchase tickets only after the VIP-exclusive booking window concludes.
Meanwhile, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s UK distributor, claimed that thousands of tickets were sold within the first 60 minutes of advance bookings opening, highlighting the massive overseas demand for Vijay’s swansong.
Meanwhile, Vijay announced that Jana Nayagan could arrive in Indian theatres a day earlier than scheduled, on July 23.
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Film re-censored with longer runtime
In another development, Jana Nayagan was re-certified on July 14, with its runtime extended by 41 seconds. The revised runtime now stands at 3 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Meanwhile, the film will release in its uncut version in the UK. Adding to the anticipation, the film is also expected to open with a title slate that reads: “The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay,” a nod to Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics.
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