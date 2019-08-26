Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar lauds Ajith Kumar and Nerkonda Paarvai

Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar and Vijay are considered rivals, but, in a recent interview, Thalapathy’s father SA Chandrasekhar was all praise for Nerkonda Paarvai. Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, the film, produced by Boney Kapoor, released on August 8 and impressed both critics and the audience alike.

The renowned filmmaker-actor said he was glad that Ajith did such a socially-relevant film. “I guess, at least, once, in their career, all heroes should attempt something along the lines of Nerkonda Paarvai. It is nice of him to let go of his image,” Chandrasekhar added.

Further, SA Chandrasekhar had good things to say about Ajith. “The loyal fans of Ajith and Vijay indulge in ugly spats online. But what they don’t realise is the actors are good friends and visit each others’ houses. Fans see them as ‘Gods’ and can’t stomach criticism. I don’t understand why,” he told.

Chandrasekhar said he loved Ajith’s previous film Viswasam. “I was moved to tears as the Siva directorial reminded me of my daughter, who passed away young,” he added.

Also, SAC said his wife Shoba is an avid movie-goer and never misses films of Ajith Kumar. Chandrasekhar said, “She watched Nerkonda Paarvai even before he could.”