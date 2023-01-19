scorecardresearch
Vijay’s BTS video from Varisu emerges as film crosses Rs 220 crore mark, Shaam shares celebratory post. Watch

Actor Shaam, who played the role of Vijay's elder brother in the film, took to Twitter to share a video from the sets of Varisu.

Shaam with Vijay on sets of Varisu (Image_ Shaam_Instagram)Shaam with Vijay on sets of Varisu (Image_ Shaam_Instagram)
Vijay's BTS video from Varisu emerges as film crosses Rs 220 crore mark, Shaam shares celebratory post. Watch
The cast and crew of Vijay’s Varisu are on cloud nine as the film is raking in big figures at the box office. Now, actor Shaam, who played Vijay’s brother in Varisu, took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the film with a video from the sets of Varisu.

In the video, Vijay and Shaam are seen driving a golf cart on the sets of Varisu. Sharing the video, Shaam wrote that the film crossed Rs 210 crore at the box office in a matter of 7 days. The makers announced the official figures on Twitter for the first-week collection of the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAAM (@actor_shaam)

 

According to a source, the Day 8 collection of Varisu will be approximately Rs 220 crores as the film witnessed a dip in footfalls. However, it is expected to cross the Rs 250-crore mark in the next week. Meanwhile, the film is facing strong competition from Ajith’s Thunivu.

ALSO READ |Varisu review: Conviction and self-awareness win it for Vijay’s generic masala product

Thunivu has so far collected Rs 84 crores in Tamil Nadu alone. Though the Ajith-starrer is trailing behind Varisu by a significant margin of about Rs 30 crore, it is still putting up a good fight. With no big released this week, the two films are expected to maintain their momentum into the third week.

Despite all the frenzy and the box office competition, theatre owners and distributors in Tamil Nadu have expressed their dissatisfaction with a clash of two big films. Earlier, Tiruppur Subramanian, TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association President, told Indian Express, “This is just a loss. Big films like these should come out separately that’s when they can realise their potential. Now, the two will cancel out each other and would only lead to a lose-lose situation.”

The latest one to voice out a similar opinion is producer SR Prabhu, who tweeted, “If 2 stars have each 10 crore market & they act together in a film which is a hit might make 12-14cr. Unfortunately, most think, it will do 20Cr. That’s why multi-starters don’t come often. The same goes to festival releases of 2 biggies. So let’s settle with cumulative value (sic).”

Delhi HC dismisses plea by Asiya Andrabi’s Dukhtaran-E-Millat against ‘terror organisation’ tag

