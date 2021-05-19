Vijayakanth admitted to hospital in Chennai, DMDK claims nothing to worry

In the wee hours of Wednesday, actor-politician Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai sending a shock wave across Tamil Nadu. According to TV reports, the health of Vijayakanth deteriorated around 2 am and he experienced difficulty in breathing. Following which, he was rushed to MIOT hospital and reportedly he is admitted to intensive care there.

However, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by Vijayakanth, has released a press statement rubbishing the reports about his health condition. The party has claimed that he was taken to the hospital for a routine health check-up. The party also asked its members not to believe in rumours about Vijayakant’s health as the “Captain” was in good health. The party also noted that he will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

At the moment, the hospital has not released a statement explaining the nature of Vijayakanth’s hospitalization.

Vijayakanth had contracted the Covid-19 infection last year. As per reports, during one of his routine visits to MIOT hospital, he was diagnosed with the virus. His symptoms were mild at the time. Despite his pre-existing health conditions, including kidney and liver ailments, the seasoned actor managed to recover from the infection.

Vijayakanth has been staying away from the spotlight owing to his health problems. He was last seen in a cop film titled Virudhagiri. Besides acting in the 2010 film, he had also written and directed the film, which was apparently inspired by Hollywood hit Taken. Later, he made a cameo appearance in the 2015 film Sagaptham, which marked the acting debut of his son Shanmuga Pandian.