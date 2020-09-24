Vijayakant tests positive for coronavirus

DMDK leader and actor Vijayakanth tests postive for COVID-19. (Photo: Express archive)

Actor-politician Vijayakant has tested positive for coronavirus, said a statement from his political outfit Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday.

“Vijayakant visits a private hospital in Chennai every six months for a routine medical check-up. And during one such visit recently, he had tested positive for coronavirus,” said the statement.

The statement noted that Vijaykant’s COVID-19 symptoms were very mild, and the 68-year-old actor-turned-politician was doing completely fine after taking the required treatment.

The DMDK statement, however, does not clarify whether Vijayakant is still undergoing treatment at the private hospital or opted for home-isolation.

R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter to wish Vijayakant a speedy recovery. “I pray that my dear friend Vijayakant will recover from coronavirus and return home in good health very soon,” he tweeted.

Vijayakant has been very generous with his contribution towards the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, he had informed the Tamil Nadu government that he was willing to turn his Andal Alagar Engineering College and his party office in Koyambedu into COVID care facilities. He also offered his land for the burial of COVID-19 victims.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd