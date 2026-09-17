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Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’
Jason Sanjay has confirmed that his father, CM Vijay, will not be part of the promotional campaign for his directorial debut Sigma.
Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has confirmed that his father will not be promoting his directorial debut Sigma, which releases on October 2. Speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday ahead of the film’s release, Jason Sanjay said the decision was deliberate and driven by the desire to keep the film’s identity separate from his father’s political stature.
“My father is waiting for the release of Sigma. He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” Jason Sanjay said. “And he’s become CM now, so he has so many responsibilities. He’s waiting to see what I’ve done and is very excited.” When asked about his reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister, Jason Sanjay kept it personal rather than political. “I felt happy when my father became CM. It was a happy moment for everyone around him,” he said.
When asked what his father had given him for his first film, Jason Sanjay pointed toward the audience and Vijay’s fan base, implying that the goodwill and attention the film has received is itself a gift from his father’s decades of stardom.
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Building his own identity
In an earlier interview with Behindwoods, Jason Sanjay had opened up about his childhood. “Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there,” he said. He said Vijay encouraged him to build his own identity rather than ride on the family name.
Jason Sanjay was also asked whether he plans to act in films. He said he would consider exploring acting after the release of Sigma, suggesting that directing was always the first priority and any on-screen ambitions would come later.
He has also spoken about his mother, Sangeetha, calling her the “pillar” of his life, and about his sister Divya Saasha, whom he has described as one of his closest friends.
About Sigma
Sigma, an action-adventure heist comedy, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.
The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, but was postponed to avoid clashing with Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan.
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