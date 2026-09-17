Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has confirmed that his father will not be promoting his directorial debut Sigma, which releases on October 2. Speaking at a press meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday ahead of the film’s release, Jason Sanjay said the decision was deliberate and driven by the desire to keep the film’s identity separate from his father’s political stature.

“My father is waiting for the release of Sigma. He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” Jason Sanjay said. “And he’s become CM now, so he has so many responsibilities. He’s waiting to see what I’ve done and is very excited.” When asked about his reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister, Jason Sanjay kept it personal rather than political. “I felt happy when my father became CM. It was a happy moment for everyone around him,” he said.