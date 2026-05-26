‘Vijay won using cut-outs; I struggled for 15 years’: Pawan Kalyan’s dig at Tamil Nadu CM

Actor Vijay recently won the Tamil Nadu elections and became the state’s chief minister, ending over three decades of DMK-AIADMK duology. While Vijay’s party, TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), emerged victorious in its first ever electoral, the actor and deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, shared his views on Vijay’s victory. Commenting on Jana Nayagan actor’s rise in politics, Pawan joked at an event about how Vijay’s party won by contesting with the actor’s cut-outs, while he had to struggle in the political arena for 15 years before his Jan Sena emerged victorious.

Pawan Kalyan on Vijay’s victory

Ever since Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, there have been several comparisons between him and Pawan Kalyan on social media. Addressing these comparisons, Pawan Kalyan recently said at an event, “I look at Tamil politics these days, they’ve done it so carefree. I felt jealous. They won using cut-outs and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but… (laughs). I am joking. But we do need to think humanely. You need so much knowledge to say anything. Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party, you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people.”