‘Vijay won using cut-outs; I struggled for 15 years’: Pawan Kalyan’s dig at Tamil Nadu CM
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan compared his journey with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, saying while he had to struggle for 15 years, the Tamil star won based on cut-outs and holograms.
Actor Vijayrecently won the Tamil Nadu elections and became the state’s chief minister, ending over three decades of DMK-AIADMK duology. While Vijay’s party, TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), emerged victorious in its first ever electoral, the actor and deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, shared his views on Vijay’s victory. Commenting on Jana Nayagan actor’s rise in politics, Pawan joked at an event about how Vijay’s party won by contesting with the actor’s cut-outs, while he had to struggle in the political arena for 15 years before his Jan Sena emerged victorious.
Pawan Kalyan on Vijay’s victory
Ever since Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, there have been several comparisons between him and Pawan Kalyan on social media. Addressing these comparisons, Pawan Kalyan recently said at an event, “I look at Tamil politics these days, they’ve done it so carefree. I felt jealous. They won using cut-outs and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but… (laughs). I am joking. But we do need to think humanely. You need so much knowledge to say anything. Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party, you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people.”
Pawan Kalyan, who founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014, failed to make an impact; rather, it faced several setbacks in electoral polls. In 2019, Pawan Kalyan lost both the assembly seats he contested. He had a breakthrough in his political journey after he joined hands with N Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance. They emerged victorious in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, leading to Pawan Kalyan becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.
Pawan Kalyan’s brother Chiranjeevi congratulated Vijay over TVK’s win
Earlier, Pawan Kalyan’s brother, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, congratulated Vijay on becoming the CM. Chiranjeevi’s team had a cordial phone call with Vijay, congratulating him after he became CM. During the phone call, Chiranjeevi expressed hope that Vijay would stay in the hearts of people and receive the affection of the masses just like politician MGR once did. Vijay also thanked Chiranjeevi for supporting him during the piracy issue around his latest film Jana Nayagan.
Vijay had launched TVK in 2024. Back then, his party defeated two Dravidian parties that had dominated Tamil Nadu politics since the 60s. With his rise in politics, Vijay is seen in line with other impactful actors-turned-politicians like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. Recently, actress and BJP member Khushbu Sundar also met with Vijay, and later she told the media that meeting him was quite an emotional moment. “I feel very proud to call him my younger brother. Seeing him today was an emotional moment for me. Seeing my brother as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was emotional for me as an elder sister. When he hugged me and called me ‘didi,’ I felt truly happy,” Khushbu said.
அவரை பார்த்த உடன் எனக்கு சற்று எமோஷனலாக இருந்தது, அவர் என்னை கட்டி அணைத்துக் கொண்டு “தீதி” என்று சொல்லும்போது மிகவும் சந்தோஷமாக இருந்தது ! ❤️
She further added, “Regarding his leadership, it’s clear that he will bring significant change to Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister. We see a very transparent government today. Everyone is focused on their work. He doesn’t prioritise personal relationships and focuses solely on what’s best for the people. On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the Chief Minister. Mutual love and respect are forever.”
Vijay’s latest film, Jana Nayagan, recently got a release date for 19th June on booking apps; the makers are yet to receive certification. Talking to SCREEN, a source from KVN Productions said, “We are yet to receive the certificate, but we are looking at releasing the film during that window. However, nothing has been finalised yet, and more clarity will emerge once the certification process of Jana Nayagan is completed. As of now, the focus is only on that.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More