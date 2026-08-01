Vijay’s win is a ‘historical revolution’, says son Jason Sanjay: ‘Will have to be cautious’

When Vijay was campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s post, several narratives surrounding his personal life made headlines – from speculation about his relationships with Trisha and his wife Sangeetha to discussions around his relationship with his children, much of his family life was brought into the public spotlight. Amid the rumours, some reports also claimed that his son, Jason Sanjay, had adopted his mother’s surname. Now, in a recent interview, the first-time filmmaker has spoken about the guidance he received from his father and how Vijay’s electoral victory has brought a greater sense of responsibility and legacy for the family to uphold.

‘Dad Vijay’s win is a historic revolution’

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Jason reacted publicly to his father’s victory for the first time and said, “It is a historic revolution that has taken place. Because of this, whether it is me, my sister or my entire family, we have all received an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward. We also need to safeguard it. We will have to be extremely careful and cautious.”

Jason also recalled how Vijay encouraged him to carve out his own identity and build a career independently.

“He wanted me to build my own identity and name. What worked best for both of us was that we were thinking along the same lines. We were on the same page. As a father, he helped me. But when it came to my career, he motivated me to learn things on my own and gain ground-level experience. He never spoon-fed me. I am really thankful to him, my mom and my entire family,” he said.

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‘People make assumptions about us’

Jason also spoke about his close bond with his sister and how their relationship grew stronger after they moved away from home for their studies.

“I am closest to my sister. Our bond became stronger after we travelled away for our studies. We would fight and argue a lot while growing up, but we keep each other updated about everything. She is a huge cinema buff. She was the first person I narrated the story of Sigma to, and she is very honest with her feedback,” he said.

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The filmmaker also addressed the various narratives surrounding his father and their family.

“Sometimes, there are positive narratives and other times, not-so-positive ones. I often go through these posts and comments. I have been looking at how things are being received, whether it is in terms of my film or my family in general. Looking at the various comments, I think every comment serves a different purpose. Some people want to encourage me, while others start criticising our personalities and family. They make assumptions about us,” he said. He added, “There is a lot of love, legacy and responsibility because of my family.”

When asked whether he would ever consider becoming an actor, Jason said, “Right now, acting isn’t on my mind. I am not saying never. If I ever get an opportunity, I would like to explore it. But currently, my focus is on Sigma.”

Jason is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. The film is yet to receive a release date.