‘Vijay will like Sigma, he’ll be proud’: Jason Sanjay on his father’s reaction to debut film

Tamil Nadu CM-actor Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is making his debut at the movies with his directorial venture Sigma, and the film is releasing in theatres on Friday, October 2. In a recent interview, Jason Sanjay offered a glimpse into how his father processes things before giving his opinion, and why he believes Vijay will ultimately be proud of the film, even if his first reaction is silence.

Speaking to Pearle Maaney on her YouTube show ahead of the release, Jason Sanjay described his father as someone who does not react instantly. “My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he’ll take 10 seconds to respond,” Jason Sanjay said. He added that the silence can sometimes be so long that he has to check whether the call is still connected. “If he’s quiet all the while, I’ll ask, ‘Did you cut the call, Appa?’ Think, come to your conclusion, and then call me, email me, or something.”

Jason Sanjay said he understands that a film requires more time to process than a phone conversation and that he expects Vijay to take his time before sharing his thoughts on Sigma. But he does not doubt where Vijay will land. “I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud,” Jason said.

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Also Read: Vijay won’t be promoting son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma: ‘He’s become CM now’

Jason Sanjay has previously spoken about how Vijay was among the first people to support his decision to pursue filmmaking as a career. When he shared his plans with his family, it was Vijay who understood the significance of the choice most clearly, drawing on his own three decades in the film industry.

“He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long. More than my mother and my sister, he actually understood the importance of it,” Jason had said in an earlier interview.

At the audio and trailer launch of Sigma a few weeks ago, Jason publicly thanked his family in Tamil, naming each member individually. “Thanks to my mother. My father, who is today the Chief Minister, thanks to him. My dear sister Divya, a big thanks to her too.”

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Vijay has also been kept out of the promotional campaign entirely. “My father won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don’t want it to overlap,” Jason had said at a press conference earlier this month.

About Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a treasure hunter and radio host played by Sundeep Kishan, whose life falls apart after a betrayal leaves him with nothing. Determined to rebuild, he sets his sights on a Rs 500 crore racket controlled by the ruthless Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. Rather than confronting the syndicate head-on, Guru assembles a crew and plans an elaborate heist to take down the operation from the inside. As the heist progresses, betrayals and unexpected complications threaten to unravel the plan, forcing Guru to rely on his instincts and improvise his way through.

The film also stars Faria Abdullah as Sam, an RJ and Guru’s love interest, alongside Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee. The music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and VFX by Hariharasuthan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions and releases across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.