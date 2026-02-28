When Vijay’s wife Sangeetha felt that her romantic gestures were ‘wasted’ on him: ‘Before marriage, she would do a lot’

Actor Vijay has once again become the centre of attention after reports of his separation from his wife, Sangeetha, surfaced online. The couple, who got married in the UK in 1998, have reportedly filed for divorce before the District Court in Chengalpattu. While such rumours had made headlines in the past, their love story once seemed straight out of a fairytale – especially the way Vijay had once spoken about it.

When Vijay invited Sangeetha home

In an interview with Excuse Me, Vijay recalled how they first met. “We met on the sets of Love Today. I had come to meet my fans, and that’s when I met Sangeetha and her parents. They spoke very well. Just like me, she is reserved. I later invited her to my house, and my father liked her. When he said he wanted to talk to me, I got anxious. But he asked about Sangeetha, and I said she’s a nice girl, why are you asking? Then he asked if I wanted to get married. I was taken by surprise and asked for some time. Later, our families met, and we got engaged.”