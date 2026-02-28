Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Vijay’s wife Sangeetha felt that her romantic gestures were ‘wasted’ on him: ‘Before marriage, she would do a lot’
Actor Vijay and Sangeetha got married in 1998 and as per recent reports, they are heading for a divorce. They share two children.
Actor Vijay has once again become the centre of attention after reports of his separation from his wife, Sangeetha, surfaced online. The couple, who got married in the UK in 1998, have reportedly filed for divorce before the District Court in Chengalpattu. While such rumours had made headlines in the past, their love story once seemed straight out of a fairytale – especially the way Vijay had once spoken about it.
When Vijay invited Sangeetha home
In an interview with Excuse Me, Vijay recalled how they first met. “We met on the sets of Love Today. I had come to meet my fans, and that’s when I met Sangeetha and her parents. They spoke very well. Just like me, she is reserved. I later invited her to my house, and my father liked her. When he said he wanted to talk to me, I got anxious. But he asked about Sangeetha, and I said she’s a nice girl, why are you asking? Then he asked if I wanted to get married. I was taken by surprise and asked for some time. Later, our families met, and we got engaged.”
‘I wouldn’t react to her romantic gestures’
During the initial years of his marriage, Vijay would often speak fondly about his wife at award functions and film events. In another interview, he shared how Sangeetha would make romantic gestures before marriage.
ALSO READ | From fan girl to allegations of infidelity: Inside Vijay’s 25-year marriage with Sangeetha
“Before marriage, she used to put in a lot of effort and do so many things. After marriage, not so much. She felt it was a waste to do anything because I wouldn’t react much. But in between, she gifted me cars and such things… She’s very understanding, and that’s very important. If a film flops, she supports me and tells me not to feel bad,” he said.
‘She is very understanding’
When asked why he chose to get married to her, Vijay responded, “She is very understanding – that’s the main reason. She gives honest opinions after each of my films release. Her feedback is often on point. She would even tell me beforehand whether a film would work or not. Putting all that aside, she has played the biggest role in my life.”
‘Sangeetha is a typical housewife’
Not just Vijay, but his parents too have openly praised Sangeetha over the years. Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Vijay’s mother once said, “She is a typical housewife. She is very beautiful and lovely. The way she has raised the children – I don’t think anyone could have done it better. One thing I truly admire about her is that she never relies entirely on maids when it comes to the kids. Whether it’s water or juice, she personally checks everything herself before giving it to them. That, to me, is a big plus.”
Sangeetha is the daughter of a wealthy Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist Sornalingam in London. She had flown to Chennai to meet her favourite actor Vijay. The couple eventually registered their marriage in the UK in 1998 followed by a grand wedding in 1999 in India. They have a son Jason Sanjay and a daughter Divya Saashaand.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05