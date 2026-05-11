‘Think of Vijay’s wife, kids’ mental state’: Suchitra takes a dig at Trisha attending oath ceremony

While all the attention is on actor-turned-politician Vijay, there is another Tamil star dominating the headlines alongside him — Trisha Krishnan. Her presence at Vijay’s oath ceremony, coupled with the coincidence of the election results being announced on her birthday — the same day Vijay’s party emerged as the single-largest party with the maximum seats — sparked widespread speculation. Several celebrities, including Lakshmi Manchu, linked Trisha to Vijay. However, not everyone seems to be in support of the actress. Singer Suchitra recently made it clear that she is not fond of Trisha.

In a new video, Suchitra said, “I don’t like Trisha at all. I will say this objectively and won’t let it cloud my judgment. I like Vijay very much, and I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides.”

A screenshot of Suchitra’s Instagram profile. A screenshot of Suchitra’s Instagram profile.

She further added, “Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife. He is alone but has done no soul-searching till now. Amidst this, he has entered politics. To be honest, he needs his father Chandrasekhar to guide him through political waters. Otherwise, he will achieve nothing in politics because any good that can happen to him politically must be supported by his father.”

A screenshot of Suchitra’s Instagram profile. A screenshot of Suchitra’s Instagram profile.

Suchitra’s official Instagram page has also been sharing multiple posts and stories targeting the ongoing buzz around Vijay and Trisha. One of the stories featured Trisha’s viral wave moment from Vijay’s oath ceremony with the caption: “Most disappointing public figure right now.”

She also appeared to take a dig at Trisha hugging Vijay’s mother. Another story referenced Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and read: “Without getting a proper divorce, he is roaming around with Trisha. Sangeetha has filed a case, and he is allegedly having an affair with an actress. He is setting a bad example for his followers, while his female fans are blindly supporting his actions against his wife and indirectly supporting an illegal relationship. Just think about the mental state of his wife and children right now.”

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Suchitra reposted it with the caption: “Sangeetha, mounam = sammadham.”

A Reddit video discussing Suchitra’s remarks has also gone viral.

Suchithra dropped another banger about Trisha.

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After Vijay’s electoral win, Suchitra had also criticised actors like Charmme Kaur and Lakshmi Manchu for calling Trisha the “lucky charm” behind the victory. She made several allegations against them in a video that has since spread widely online.

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Suchitra has commented on the rumours surrounding Vijay and Trisha. Earlier, when the two were spotted attending a wedding together earlier this year, she had defended them, saying: “Trisha and Vijay went to a wedding together. They didn’t even hold hands. This is a complete conspiracy. Can’t this simply be friendship in 2026? Can’t two people go to a temple together like Jayam Ravi and Kanishka did? How long will people continue treating them like a couple? And even if they are more than friends, it shouldn’t matter.”