Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Thalapathy 64 shooting begins

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, went on the floors on Thursday following a customary puja in Chennai. The cast and crew, including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander, attended the event.

Billed as a gangster drama, the film is produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators.

Thalapathy 64 has created quite the buzz because of the reputation that Lokesh has managed to gain in the industry with his debut film Maanagaram (2017). The hype around the film went through the roof after the makers officially announced the supporting cast.

Fans are quite excited to see Vijay Sethupathi share screen space with Vijay. Of late, Sethupathi has been seen in several multi-starrers, including the recent historical drama Sye Raa Narshima Reddy. In Thalapathy 64, he is said to be playing the main antagonist. Earlier, this year, Sethupathi also appeared in a negative role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame and Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries fame will also be seen in Thalapathy 64.

Vijay has joined the shooting of Thalapathy 64, after completing his upcoming film Bigil. Written and directed by Atlee, the movie is gearing up for a grand release during Diwali. Vijay’s film is set to clash at the box office with Lokesh’s second feature film Kaithi.

Starring Karthi in the lead role, Kaithi has also been confirmed for Diwali.