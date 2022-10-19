Vijay starrer Varisu’s first song gets release date

Vijay’s Varisu is one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films. As Vijay is teaming up with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi fame, the expectations from the film are high not just in Tamil Nadu, but also in Telugu states. Now, the latest update about Varisu is that the first song from the film will be unveiled on Diwali. The film’s composer Thaman S recently confirmed the song’s release date at a pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince.

In a clip from the event, Thaman says that he is shooting for a song from Varisu along with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and the film’s team, and the track will be released on Diwali. Watch the video here:

Thaman’s statement has left fans confused about the cinematographer of Varisu as it was announced that Palani Karthik is the DOP of the film. It is speculated that Manoj will be working just on the first song of Varisu.

Earlier, many stills and clips from the sets of Varisu found their way online irking the makers. Going by the leaked content, it was speculated that Varisu will be a family drama, which will be a slight departure from Vijay’s recent larger-than-life films. He was last seen in Beast, which failed to meet the expectations of the fans. It is speculated that he will team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj after wrapping up Varisu.

Other than Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmik Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the film will be released simultaneously in Telugu.

Varisu will be released on Pongal 2023.