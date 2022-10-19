scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Vijay starrer Varisu’s first song gets release date

Composed by Thaman S, the first single from Varisu is speculated to be written by Vivek and sung by Jonita Gandhi and Sid Sriram.

VarisuVijay in Varisu.

Vijay’s Varisu is one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films. As Vijay is teaming up with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi fame, the expectations from the film are high not just in Tamil Nadu, but also in Telugu states. Now, the latest update about Varisu is that the first song from the film will be unveiled on Diwali. The film’s composer Thaman S recently confirmed the song’s release date at a pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince.

In a clip from the event, Thaman says that he is shooting for a song from Varisu along with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and the film’s team, and the track will be released on Diwali. Watch the video here:

Thaman’s statement has left fans confused about the cinematographer of Varisu as it was announced that Palani Karthik is the DOP of the film. It is speculated that Manoj will be working just on the first song of Varisu.

ALSO READ |Varisu video from sets leaked: Vijay, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu shoot scene at hospital. Watch

Earlier, many stills and clips from the sets of Varisu found their way online irking the makers. Going by the leaked content, it was speculated that Varisu will be a family drama, which will be a slight departure from Vijay’s recent larger-than-life films. He was last seen in Beast, which failed to meet the expectations of the fans. It is speculated that he will team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj after wrapping up Varisu.

Other than Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmik Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the film will be released simultaneously in Telugu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

Varisu will be released on Pongal 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:03:30 pm
Next Story

Chandigarh sweetshop owner without licence gets ‘imprisonment till rising of court’ and Rs 1 lakh fine

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement