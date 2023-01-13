scorecardresearch
Varisu box office collection Day 2: Vijay-starrer is winning the battle against Ajith’s Thunivu, but only slightly

Varisu box office collection Day 2: Vijay's family entertainer released alongside Ajith's Thunivu in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and while the word of mouth for both these films is strong, Varisu is doing slightly better than Thunivu at the box office.

Vijay-starrer Varisu, which clashed with Ajith’s heist thriller Thunivu at the Pongal box office, is winning the battle. Producer Dil Raju, who had earlier made the controversial statement that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith, was aiming to get more screens in Tamil Nadu for a bigger share of the pie, but it looks like both films are going neck to neck in the early days of their release. So far, word of mouth for both these films seems to be positive as well.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Varisu’s worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 46.2 crore, in comparison to Thunivu’s Rs 37.6 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the film made an estimated Rs 16.2 crore on its second day of release. The film made approximately Rs 18-20 crore in India on day two, in comparison to Rs 26.5 crore on the opening day. On day two, Thunivu is again pacing around Rs 1 crore behind the Vijay-starrer.

Varisu and Thunivu are both enjoying the benefits of the long Pongal weekend in Tamil Nadu. Varisu’s release in the Telugu states was postponed and the film will release in those states on January 14, which is sure to affect its overall domestic collection. Thunivu, however, has been released nationwide.

Also Read |RRR’s long and extraordinary road to Oscars, Golden Globes: How a Telugu film became a shared global emotion

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, R Sarathkumar, among others.

Indianexpress.com gave Varisu 3 stars called it a “generic masala product.” A part fo the review read, “Varisu is a mix-mash of many films including Srimanthudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Atharintiki Daaredi, and every other iteration of that one story about the succession of the reluctant son, who turns out to be the only hope to save the empire/family. Director Vamshi Paidipally has made a film with a screenplay that comes across as a product of an algorithm that has been fed with keywords: ‘Vijay mass moments’, ‘four fights’, ‘extravagant songs’, ‘masala’, ‘mom-son sentiment’, and ‘Jagapathi Babu’. It features all the age-old tropes of a commercial family entertainer, where the hero ends up fixing the problems of everyone in the family and fighting off one external enemy.”

