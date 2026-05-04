Vijay smashed MGR’s 35-year record in 2004, foreshadowed a political upheaval in 2026  

A record MG Ramachandran set in 1969 survived nearly four decades of Tamil cinema. When Adimai Penn released on 1 May 1969, it drew the largest opening-week audience any Tamil film had ever pulled. MGR produced it, and starred in it. The film was many things at once: a historical drama, a mass entertainer, and a piece of political theatre dressed in costume. However, it took 35 years for anyone to match what that film did at the box office. And that film was Vijay’s 2004 film Ghilli.

Ghilli released in April 2004, a Tamil adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Okkadu (2003), which had made Mahesh Babu a household name in Andhra Pradesh. The film ran for over 200 days in Tamil Nadu theatres. It became the first Tamil film to cross ₹500 crores at the domestic box office alone, and in doing so, it knocked MGR’s Adimai Penn off the record it had held since 1969, the highest first-week viewership for a Tamil film. Vijay was 29 back then.

There is no political content in Ghilli. Nobody delivers a speech about governance or quotes a law. The film just follows Velu through Madurai, and believe that a man without power or position can outlast a man who has both.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan arrives at Vijay’s home as TVK nears historic win; family celebrates with ‘whistle’ party

That is exactly what MGR offered for three decades — more than an ideology, the sense of kinship with the face on the screen, knowing he is just like you and is ready to stand up for what he believes in. It is no wonder that how the line between Vijay’s screen persona and his real public image dissolved over time. He played the poor man’s hero so many times and so convincingly that the role became the man, and the man became the leader.

Vijay’s Ghilli did not carry any of MGR’s explicit political signaling. But what it produced in Tamil Nadu was the same emotional architecture, an audience that watched a man with no institutional power beat a man with every advantage, and went home having made a quiet internal promise about the person who played that character.

MG Ramachandran walked out of the DMK and became chief minister after winning his first elections with a fledgling party. When MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972, the political establishment had every reason to believe his party would not survive, but the star turned cinematic devotion into political power. He ruled for three terms. In 2026, Vijay is walking the same road. TVK was two years old on election day, had no alliance, no legacy vote bank, and no safety net.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: ‘First doubted, then crowned’: Nani’s tweet compares Vijay’s historic 2026 election lead to Pawan Kalyan’s resurgence

Vijay is lovingly called ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, which translated into ‘commander’; this was way before he said a word about politics. That title came from his screen work, from films like Ghilli, where the word commander applied not to rank but to the instinct to lead when no one else stepped forward.

The parallel between MGR and Vijay goes beyond the shared grammar of their cinema. MGR came from genuine poverty, raised by a widowed mother in circumstances that gave him no obvious route to anything. That struggle was visible in his face and his posture on screen, and Tamil audiences who had lived similar lives felt it. Vijay grew up in an industry family yet the audience he built across twenty years of cinema was the same one, working-class Tamil Nadu, families who watched his films together, young men who memorised his dialogues and called themselves his soldiers. The mechanism was different but the result looked the same.

MGR converted that loyalty into the AIADMK in October 1972 and won the state election five years later. Vijay announced Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024 and contested all 234 assembly seats alone in April 2026, with no alliance, no established ground machinery, and no political inheritance. On counting day, 4 May , TVK led in over 107 seats, outpacing the ruling DMK and the party MGR himself had built.

Story continues below this ad

The man who played Velu took 20 years to become Thalapathy in the literal sense. But the audience that voted for him in 2026 had already decided he had their support years before. They did so with ticket sales, through 200-day theatrical runs, in a 2024 re-release that drew houseful crowds two decades after the original. Tamil Nadu tends to decide things early and confirm them late.