Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Vijay turns 47: Colleagues and fans wish the Beast actor

Vijay birthday: The posters of Vijay-starrer Beast was released on the eve of the Tamil superstar's birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2021 8:51:36 am
Vijay In BeastVijay In Beast.

It is Tamil superstar Vijay’s birthday today, and to celebrate the special day, his fans and colleagues have been sharing wishes for the actor on social media platforms. The team of Vijay’s upcoming film, Beast, released the highly anticipated first look posters along with the film title to mark the occasion.

While on Monday evening, the makers released the first poster featuring Vijay holding a gun in his intense avatar, the second poster, which was released at midnight, upped the ante. Beast has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has only two film to his credit — Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor

Vijay was last seen in the actioner Master, which had Vijay Sethupathi playing the baddie. While Master had done well at the box office, it generated mixed reviews from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s review read, “Lokesh had promised a Vijay film which would be very different from movies that Vijay usually does. Did he deliver on his promise? Yes. Master is the most fun, sensible, enjoyable and good looking movie that Vijay has done in a long time. Did I mention sensible?”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Vijay.

08:51 (IST)22 Jun 2021
Yogi Babu wishes Vijay
08:40 (IST)22 Jun 2021
'May all your dreams come true'

Khushbu Sundar shared a picture of herself and Vijay. She captioned the photo, "Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless." 

08:30 (IST)22 Jun 2021
Manjima Mohan to Vijay: 'Wishing you a beautiful life ahead'

Manjima Mohan tweeted, "Happy bday Vijay sir! Wishing you a beautiful day and many blessings for the year ahead."

08:25 (IST)22 Jun 2021
Keerthy Suresh admits to being a Vijay fan

Wishing Vijay on his birthday, Keerthy Suresh said his film Beast is "going to be one of a feast to every fan including me." 

08:19 (IST)22 Jun 2021
Meena sends warm birthday wishes to Vijay

Meena shared a selfie on Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. "Happiest birthday Vijay. Wishing you only the Best. Lots of love and wishes from Nainika too," she wrote.

Besides Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, Vijay reportedly has a film with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally in the pipeline. An official confirmation on the same is awaited today.

