Vijay turns 47: Colleagues and fans wish the Beast actor

It is Tamil superstar Vijay’s birthday today, and to celebrate the special day, his fans and colleagues have been sharing wishes for the actor on social media platforms. The team of Vijay’s upcoming film, Beast, released the highly anticipated first look posters along with the film title to mark the occasion.
While on Monday evening, the makers released the first poster featuring Vijay holding a gun in his intense avatar, the second poster, which was released at midnight, upped the ante. Beast has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has only two film to his credit — Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor
Vijay was last seen in the actioner Master, which had Vijay Sethupathi playing the baddie. While Master had done well at the box office, it generated mixed reviews from critics.
Indianexpress.com’s review read, “Lokesh had promised a Vijay film which would be very different from movies that Vijay usually does. Did he deliver on his promise? Yes. Master is the most fun, sensible, enjoyable and good looking movie that Vijay has done in a long time. Did I mention sensible?”
Khushbu Sundar shared a picture of herself and Vijay. She captioned the photo, "Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless."
Manjima Mohan tweeted, "Happy bday Vijay sir! Wishing you a beautiful day and many blessings for the year ahead."
Wishing Vijay on his birthday, Keerthy Suresh said his film Beast is "going to be one of a feast to every fan including me."
Meena shared a selfie on Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. "Happiest birthday Vijay. Wishing you only the Best. Lots of love and wishes from Nainika too," she wrote.