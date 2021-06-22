Vijay turns 47: Colleagues and fans wish the Beast actor

Vijay In Beast.

It is Tamil superstar Vijay’s birthday today, and to celebrate the special day, his fans and colleagues have been sharing wishes for the actor on social media platforms. The team of Vijay’s upcoming film, Beast, released the highly anticipated first look posters along with the film title to mark the occasion.

While on Monday evening, the makers released the first poster featuring Vijay holding a gun in his intense avatar, the second poster, which was released at midnight, upped the ante. Beast has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has only two film to his credit — Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor

Vijay was last seen in the actioner Master, which had Vijay Sethupathi playing the baddie. While Master had done well at the box office, it generated mixed reviews from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s review read, “Lokesh had promised a Vijay film which would be very different from movies that Vijay usually does. Did he deliver on his promise? Yes. Master is the most fun, sensible, enjoyable and good looking movie that Vijay has done in a long time. Did I mention sensible?”