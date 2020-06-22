scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19
Vijay turns 46: Vishal, Jiiva, Kajal Aggarwal and others wish the Master actor

Vijay turns 46: Colleagues and fans are flooding social media with birthday wishes for Tamil actor Vijay.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2020 10:08:26 am
Vijay Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Tamil actor Vijay turns 46 today. Fondly known as Thalapathy, Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today.

Vijay’s meteoric rise to stardom is fairly recent. The actor made his debut as a lead in his father SA Chandrasekhar’s 1992 directorial Naalaiya Theerpu. But his first box office hit came in the form of Rasigan, which hit screens in 1994. Till 2003, Vijay acted in several romantic films like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Kushi and Priyamaanavale.

It was in 2003 that the actor’s career took another turn. Vijay tasted success with action film Thirumalai, and followed it up by giving back to back hits in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Pokkiri. Vijay gained fame as an “action hero”, and there seemed to be no stopping the star as he dabbled in this massy genre.

But the actor was not immune to failure as his new-found success was followed by a series of flops. But in 2012, Vijay turned it around once again with Thupakki, and he has not looked back since. It is this new avatar of Vijay, who seems to understand and give his fans exactly what they want, that has cemented his place in the industry as a bankable star.

Check out those who have wished Thalapathy on social media.

10:08 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Aishwarya Rajessh wishes Vijay
10:07 (IST)22 Jun 2020
'Happy birthday to the Master of Tamil cinema'

"Happy birthday to the #Master of tamil cinema our one & only #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir !! Lots of love & adoration from ur fan , Harish," Harish Kalyan tweeted.

10:06 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Atlee: I wish you more successful life

Bigil director Atlee wished Vijay on his birthday. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday my dear Thalapathy Vijay Anna... I wish you more and more successful and healthiest life. Thank you for all your love na ... Can't wait to join you again"

10:00 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Sibi Sathyaraj wishes a wonderful year

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wished Vijay on his birthday via Twitter. He mentioned, "Wishing my dearest #Vijayanna a very happy bday and a wonderful year!"

09:59 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Vikram Prabhu on Vijay

"Wishing the best #Vijay sir! Waiting to be entertained by #Master," actor Vikram Prabhu said via Twitter.

09:58 (IST)22 Jun 2020
'Waiting for Master'

"Happy birthday @actorvijay sir. May God bless you with a Long & healthy Life. Waiting for #Master," filmmaker Pandiraj tweeted.

09:49 (IST)22 Jun 2020
'Have a fabulous birthday'

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay have a fabulous one!"

09:48 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Jiiva wishes Vijay with a throwback photo

Actor Jiiva shared a throwback photo to wish Vijay on birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! lots of love all the way!"

09:39 (IST)22 Jun 2020
'May you entertain us with your charisma'

Actor Vishal took to Twitter to wish Vijay on birthday. He wrote, "Happy B-Day Dear Vijay Brother, Have a wonderful B-Day & May you Entertain us always with Your Charisma in the years to come. Awaiting Master. God bless."

09:33 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Nitin Sathyaa's birthday wish for Vijay
09:32 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Arya wishes Vijay on birthday

Arya tweeted, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead God bless"

09:27 (IST)22 Jun 2020
'Loads of success for Master'

Archana Kalpathi took to Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Vijay Sir. Hope this year brings you great health, loads of happiness and blockbuster success for #Master," she tweeted.

09:25 (IST)22 Jun 2020
SJ Suryah wishes Vijay

Actor SJ Suryah took to Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday nanbhan, thazhapthy, iconic @actorvijay sir .... have a great year"

09:24 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Chandramouli calls Vijay 'the most simplest star'

"Happy birthday to one of the most simplest star @actorvijay sir... wishing you a fabulous year ahead," Chandramouli wrote in a tweet.

09:21 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Manjima Mohan wished Thalapathy Vijay
09:20 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Prasanna sends loads of love to Vijay

On Vijay's birthday, Prasanna took to Twitter to wish the actor. In a tweet, he wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay loads of love from me, along with millions of your fans."

09:18 (IST)22 Jun 2020
‘Your admirer and fan, always’

Sharing a still from Bigil, actor Reba Monica John wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy. Your admirer and fan, now and always. Thank you for sharing with me my most favourite memory and moment in cinema. One frame, so many emotions. Can not wait to work with you again in Master.”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the sports-drama Bigil. Directed by Atlee, the film went on to break box office records despite getting mixed reviews. The actor was set to appear in the highly anticipated Master, this April. The film was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it will be the first time Vijay will face-off with Vijay Sethupathi in a film.

