Vijay turns 46: Vishal, Jiiva, Kajal Aggarwal and others wish the Master actor

Tamil actor Vijay turns 46 today. Fondly known as Thalapathy, Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today.
Vijay’s meteoric rise to stardom is fairly recent. The actor made his debut as a lead in his father SA Chandrasekhar’s 1992 directorial Naalaiya Theerpu. But his first box office hit came in the form of Rasigan, which hit screens in 1994. Till 2003, Vijay acted in several romantic films like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Kushi and Priyamaanavale.
It was in 2003 that the actor’s career took another turn. Vijay tasted success with action film Thirumalai, and followed it up by giving back to back hits in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Pokkiri. Vijay gained fame as an “action hero”, and there seemed to be no stopping the star as he dabbled in this massy genre.
But the actor was not immune to failure as his new-found success was followed by a series of flops. But in 2012, Vijay turned it around once again with Thupakki, and he has not looked back since. It is this new avatar of Vijay, who seems to understand and give his fans exactly what they want, that has cemented his place in the industry as a bankable star.
Check out those who have wished Thalapathy on social media.
"Happy birthday to the #Master of tamil cinema our one & only #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir !! Lots of love & adoration from ur fan , Harish," Harish Kalyan tweeted.
Bigil director Atlee wished Vijay on his birthday. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday my dear Thalapathy Vijay Anna... I wish you more and more successful and healthiest life. Thank you for all your love na ... Can't wait to join you again"
Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wished Vijay on his birthday via Twitter. He mentioned, "Wishing my dearest #Vijayanna a very happy bday and a wonderful year!"
"Wishing the best #Vijay sir! Waiting to be entertained by #Master," actor Vikram Prabhu said via Twitter.
"Happy birthday @actorvijay sir. May God bless you with a Long & healthy Life. Waiting for #Master," filmmaker Pandiraj tweeted.
Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay have a fabulous one!"
Actor Jiiva shared a throwback photo to wish Vijay on birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! lots of love all the way!"
Actor Vishal took to Twitter to wish Vijay on birthday. He wrote, "Happy B-Day Dear Vijay Brother, Have a wonderful B-Day & May you Entertain us always with Your Charisma in the years to come. Awaiting Master. God bless."
Arya tweeted, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead God bless"
Archana Kalpathi took to Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Vijay Sir. Hope this year brings you great health, loads of happiness and blockbuster success for #Master," she tweeted.
Actor SJ Suryah took to Twitter and wished Vijay on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday nanbhan, thazhapthy, iconic @actorvijay sir .... have a great year"
"Happy birthday to one of the most simplest star @actorvijay sir... wishing you a fabulous year ahead," Chandramouli wrote in a tweet.
On Vijay's birthday, Prasanna took to Twitter to wish the actor. In a tweet, he wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay loads of love from me, along with millions of your fans."
Sharing a still from Bigil, actor Reba Monica John wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy. Your admirer and fan, now and always. Thank you for sharing with me my most favourite memory and moment in cinema. One frame, so many emotions. Can not wait to work with you again in Master.”