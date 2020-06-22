Vijay turns 46: Vishal, Jiiva, Kajal Aggarwal and others wish the Master actor

Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday today. Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Tamil actor Vijay turns 46 today. Fondly known as Thalapathy, Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today.

Vijay’s meteoric rise to stardom is fairly recent. The actor made his debut as a lead in his father SA Chandrasekhar’s 1992 directorial Naalaiya Theerpu. But his first box office hit came in the form of Rasigan, which hit screens in 1994. Till 2003, Vijay acted in several romantic films like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Kushi and Priyamaanavale.

It was in 2003 that the actor’s career took another turn. Vijay tasted success with action film Thirumalai, and followed it up by giving back to back hits in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Pokkiri. Vijay gained fame as an “action hero”, and there seemed to be no stopping the star as he dabbled in this massy genre.

But the actor was not immune to failure as his new-found success was followed by a series of flops. But in 2012, Vijay turned it around once again with Thupakki, and he has not looked back since. It is this new avatar of Vijay, who seems to understand and give his fans exactly what they want, that has cemented his place in the industry as a bankable star.

