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Vijay, Trisha visit Ajith’s residence to pay their last respects to his mother, watch video
Vijay and Trisha arrived together at Ajith’s residence to pay their last respects to his mother Mohini Mani.
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is mourning the loss of his mother Mohini Mani who passed away recently due to age-related ailments. Following his return to Chennai from Dubai, several friends and colleagues from the film industry visited Ajith at his residence. Among them were Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, who came to pay their last respects to his mother.
Several videos of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha arriving at Ajith’s residence surfaced on social media late on Saturday.
In the videos, Vijay was seen warmly embracing Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family.
Trisha, dressed in a black salwar suit, was also seen paying her respects. Vijay, meanwhile, arrived in a white shirt and carried a large floral garland.
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Many other celebrities from the Tamil film industry mourned the demise of Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her X handle and wrote, “Deepest condolences to #Ajithkumar and his entire family at the demise of his beloved mother. Have met her quite a few times. The warmth and love she exuded are beyond words. Always smiling and welcoming. Very unlike the star mothers, she led a very simple life and stayed away from the lights. Truly a woman of substance who brought up her children with so much of values. Rest in peace aunty. You will be missed.”
Deepest condolences to #Ajithkumar and his entire family at the demise of his beloved mother. Have met her quite a few times. The warmth and love she exuded are beyond words. Always smiling and welcoming.
Very unlike the star mothers, she led a very simple life and stayed away…
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 30, 2026
Kamal Haasan also offered his condolences on his X account. “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, mother of our brother Mr. Ajith Kumar. I express my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother,” he wrote.
சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.
அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026
Vishal, Simran, GV Prakash Kumar and many other members of the fraternity paid their last respects on social media.
My deepest condolences to Ajith Kumar sir and his family on the demise of his beloved mother Smt. Mohini Mani. Praying for strength and peace for the entire family in this grieving situation . May her soul rest in peace 💔🙏
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 30, 2026
Extremely saddened by the news of Ajith ji’s mother passing away. Sending prayers and strength to the entire family. May her soul rest in eternal peace 🙏
— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) May 30, 2026
Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani died at the age of 89 in Chennai on Saturday morning. While sharing the sad news, the actor’s family revealed that she passed away in her sleep after a period of poor health. The statement read, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”
— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 30, 2026
The note further added, “Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life.”
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