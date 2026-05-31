Vijay, Trisha visit Ajith’s residence to pay their last respects to his mother, watch video

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is mourning the loss of his mother Mohini Mani who passed away recently due to age-related ailments. Following his return to Chennai from Dubai, several friends and colleagues from the film industry visited Ajith at his residence. Among them were Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, who came to pay their last respects to his mother.

Several videos of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha arriving at Ajith’s residence surfaced on social media late on Saturday.

In the videos, Vijay was seen warmly embracing Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family.

Trisha, dressed in a black salwar suit, was also seen paying her respects. Vijay, meanwhile, arrived in a white shirt and carried a large floral garland.